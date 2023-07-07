Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream Prediction & Game Preview - July 7th, 2023 | WNBA

On Friday, the Chicago Sky will host the Atlanta Dream at the Wintrust Arena starting at 8:00 AM. It will be the first of back-to-back games between the two teams.

The Sky and the Dream met five games into the season with Atlanta drubbing Chicago 83-65. Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard and Cheyenne Parker were the heroes of the Dream. Kahleah Copper and Marina Mabrey led Chicago’s losing effort.

Chicago, however, has been playing quite well of late. After a deflating six-game losing streak, they have now won their last three games.

The Chicago Sky will be looking to even the score against the Atlanta Dream on Friday.

Game Preview

The Chicago Sky are starting to find their rhythm. After barely hitting 30% of their three-pointers, they have slowly regained their shooting stroke. Chicago is now up to 36.2% from deep heading into their rematch against the Atlanta Dream.

Kahleah Copper continues her superb season, averaging 16.4 points and 5.0 rebounds. Marina Mabrey has been a steady presence as well. She is putting up 15.9 points and 3.9 rebounds. Courtney Williams has been spectacular of late.

Williams just dropped 28 points on 12-17 shooting, including 4-5 from behind the arc, in the Sky’s 89-87 win over the Indiana Fever. She is averaging 9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest.

The Atlanta Dream continues to rely on its three-headed monster in Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard and Cheyenne Parker. Gray and Howard have been prolific in putting up points. They combine to average 36.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

Parker, on the other hand, is the team’s steady presence on both ends of the floor. She is averaging 14.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest.

Game Odds

Spread: Sky (-1.5)

Total (O/U): 169.5

Moneyline: Chicago (-125) vs. Atlanta (+105)

Game Prediction

Both the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream are on a three-game winning run heading into their matchup on Friday. Their rosters are reasonably healthy and they are hitting their strides.

Atlanta will be facing a better team than the one they demolished earlier in the season. The Dream's defense surrenders 88.8 PPG, the worst in the WNBA. If they can't do a better job on the defensive end, the Sky's chances of beating them will be quite high.

Chicago will be playing in front of their fans. The team's home-court edge might be the difference-maker in this game.

Chicago Sky 85, Atlanta Dream 80

