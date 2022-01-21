"Chiefs going down this weekend" - Shaquille O'Neal predicts a Kansas City Chiefs loss, says it'll be Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams in the Super Bowl

Former Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has continued to be a popular figure in the sports world. After retiring from the NBA, O'Neal made the transition to becoming a basketball analyst on TNT's "Inside the NBA." But O'Neal hasn't just taken an interest in what's going around in the NBA, he has also been a passionate fan of a variety of professional sports.

This weekend features the second weekend of the NFL Playoffs and it has fans all over the world buzzing about the slate of exciting games on tap. After an opening week that drew plenty of attention, this weekend's matchups have fans counting down the days until kickoff.

It's a popular time of year as excitement builds around the sport, and Shaquille O'Neal made it a point to talk about the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. While speaking on his a recent episode of his show "The Big Podcast with Shaq," O'Neal gave his thoughts on this weekend's games, including his prediction on which teams will be playing in this year's Super Bowl.

"Imma go with The Bills vs The Rams. Chiefs ain't gonna make it, Chiefs going down this Weekend."

Throughout his podcast, O'Neal has even discussed some previous memories of attending Super Bowl games with former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest. It's clear that O'Neal continues to admire and respect some of the greats in any professional sport, including football.

The slate of NFL games this weekend in the second round of the playoffs has the professional sports world buzzing, as there are a number of showdowns that are sure to have television ratings flying off the charts.

O'Neal went on to give the prediction that he believes the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will make it to the Super Bowl. It would be quite an accomplishment for both teams, as they are set to face two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this week.

The Los Angeles Rams will be going up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend and the Buffalo Bills will have the daunting task of trying to slow down Kansas City and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Although it remains to be seen which teams will progress to the next round of the playoffs, one thing is for certain: Shaquille O'Neal will be following the action closely to see if he was correct in his predictions.

