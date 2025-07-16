"Chinese Jokic with a bit of Sabonis": NBA fans make wild U-turn on Yang Hansen weeks after surprise 1st round nod 

The basketball world was left stunned when Yang Hansen was selected with the No. 16 pick in the 2025 draft. But it hasn't taken long for the Chinese rookie to start proving his worth. With a series of impressive performances in the Summer League, Hansen has gradually been winning over the fans.

On Tuesday, Hansen recorded 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks, playing a vital role in the Portland Trail Blazers' 93-87 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Shortly after his significant contribution helped the Blazers clinch their second victory of the Summer League, fans heaped praise on the rising star on social media.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears LINK I’m sold on Yang Hansen

Danny Dope @imdannydope LINK Elite passing and moving around the court for his size

EuroEgoy @EuroEgoy LINK Looks like a chinese jokic with a bit of sabonis Hansen Express

Felix @Felix_OTH LINK Based on Summer League so far, elite player 💯

FookinNoWan.eth @Fookin_No_Wan LINK Yao Ming 2.0

ESSENTIAL @essentialceo LINK Great pick by Portland - they clearly see the potential in him. Makes sense why they bought out Ayton's contract… looks like they're ready to build the franchise around Yang.

Hansen has started all three of the Blazers’ Summer League games so far. He's averaged 11.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game, while shooting a solid 46% from the field. Despite the promising numbers at this nascent stage of his career, there are still certain areas for him to improve, averaging 3.7 turnovers and 4.3 fouls per game.

Hansen will next step foot on the court for the Blazers’ final game before the Summer League playoffs, going up against the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

Portland Trail Blazers coach is not worried about Yang Hansen’s constant turnovers

Hansen is not a traditional center. Instead, known for his exceptional playmaking ability, he often serves as a floor general on the court. This style of play has often drawn comparisons to three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and earned him the nickname “Chinese Jokic”.

Inevitably, taking on the playmaking role comes with the risk of committing turnovers. Through the first three games of the Summer League, Hansen has averaged 3.7 turnovers per game, with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 0.91. However, Portland Trail Blazers Summer League coach Ronnie Burrell isn’t worried.

“I don’t overreact to him turning the ball over sometimes because it’s going to happen with a guy who’s passed the way he does," Burrel said (Timestamp: 2:45 onwards). "Sometimes there’s going to be turnovers as well.”

If Yang Hansen can further improve his decision-making and limit turnovers, he has the potential to play an integral role in the Blazers’ rotation for the 2025-2026 season, especially with the team recently moving on from Deandre Ayton.

