Victor Wembanyama had his Summer League debut over the weekend and everyone was surprised with how terrible the top pick performed. Wemby struggled to be an impactful player on offense but made up for it on defense, which still doesn't cut it as he's considered to be the best rookie this year.

Analyst Chris Broussard gave Wemby his props for his first two games in the Summer League. According to Broussard, the Frenchman had a "perfect" weekend as he was able to experience a lot of what's to come in the NBA.

"I thought it was a perfect weekend for Wembanyama," Broussard said. "Because he needed to face some adversity. Everybody's been throwing flowers at him. 'Oh the best prospect ever!' 'We've never seen anything like this.' 'Gonna be the GOAT!'

"All people saying this and he's a mature kid. He looks like he's really matured. 19 years old but matured, but he's human. And if you're hearing all of this, if you just dominated a bunch of grown men in France, you come in thinking you're all that."

He continued:

"He learned quickly how strong he's gotta get, how much weight he's gotta put on and that how hard he's going to have to work to be effective in American basketball."

Wembanyama disappointed some fans with his mediocre performance on the court against the Charlotte Hornets. Still, he was able to have a good second game against the Portland Trail Blazers, who were without their star prospect Scoot Henderson. In his second game, Wemby had 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Unfortunately, the San Antonio Spurs have decided to shut Wemby down for the entire summer. After two games, the Spurs have reached a conclusion that the best action to keep him healthy is to sit him out and get him ready for the 2023-24 season.

Colin Cowherd thinks that the Spurs will carefully control Victor Wembanyama's journey in the NBA

Victor Wembanyama had his first taste of NBA action against the Hornets. He tried his best, but he looked lost on the court and wasn't entirely effective on the offensive side. Following the reports that he won't play the remaining games of the summer league, analyst Colin Cowherd talked about how the team will pursue a slow and methodical approach for Wembanyama. He said:

"They're telling [everybody], 'We don't care what you think about Wemby.' It's gonna be a slow, methodical build.

"I totally agree with what the Spurs are doing. ... They're going to control this thing."

Big things are expected for Wemby, and the Spurs will guide him through it all.

