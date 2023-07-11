Kenny Smith thinks Victor Wembanyama will rise to the top of the NBA in just 4 years - "He’ll be the MVP of the league"

The San Antonio Spurs struck gold when they selected Victor Wembanyama as the top pick in this year's draft. Interestingly, former NBA player Kenny "The Jet" Smith has made some bold predictions as Wemby begins his NBA journey.

Kenny's extensive ten-season career in the league, including playing alongside Hakeem Olajuwon and winning two titles, has undoubtedly equipped him with valuable insights on becoming a star and champion in the NBA.

As Wemby embarks on the path to superstardom, Smith has shared an intriguing thought on what the young player could accomplish in the near future.

"In year four, he'll be the MVP of the league." Smith said.

"I think in four years they will be good. They will be good enough to contend. They might have another player with them, he will know the league, there will be no LeBron James, there will be no Steph Curry, there will be no Kevin Durant at their heights. So in four years, he will be the MVP of the league."

Such a prediction is undoubtedly bold, especially considering the immense pressure on Wemby to lead the Spurs to the pinnacle of success. He's considered by many as the greatest prospect ever. With his skills and talent, Victor has the chance to even be the greatest basketball player of all time.

However, the NBA is a challenging realm, and it may take Wemby some time to find his rhythm.

However, nothing is easy in the NBA and it could take Wemby a while to find his stride. In his first summer league game, he struggled to find his scoring touch, tallying only nine points. Nevertheless, he compensated for this on the defensive end, showcasing his abilities.

Victor Wembanyama had a bounce-back game against the Blazers

2023 NBA Summer League - San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers

Wemby quickly bounced back from his disappointing debut in the summer league. In the second game against the Portland Trail Blazers, he delivered an impressive performance, ensuring that fans would forget his earlier shooting woes against the Charlotte Hornets.

Wemby recorded an impressive stat line of 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks for the San Antonio Spurs, even though they fell short of victory. Nonetheless, his outstanding performance reaffirmed the attention and energy that the media had bestowed upon him even before he was drafted.

After his strong outing, the Spurs announced that Wemby won't be playing the rest of the summer league.

