Chris Finch raves about Anthony Edwards' coachability after calling him out earlier in the series

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards bounced back from a disappointing Game 1 performance against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. He scored just one point in the first half and was criticized by Chris Finch.

Edwards rose to the occasion in Game 3 on Saturday, scoring 36 points in the team's 102-97 win. His performance received praise from his coach.

“It doesn’t surprise me anymore when I see his spectacular plays, but it just infuses our group with so much energy,” Finch said in the postgame presser. “And then (after a play like that), he kind of gets going too, and we really need that from him.”

Edwards' impressive Game 3 play included a momentum-shifting dunk over Kevon Looney in the third quarter.

A strong performance from Julius Randle also fueled the Timberwolves' win. The former New York Knicks forward recorded the first playoff triple-double of his 11-year career with 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

In this year's playoffs, Edwards is averaging 26.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He is shooting at 42.9%, including 33.8% from beyond the arc.

Anthony Edwards on what triggered his second-half scoring performance against Golden State

Anthony Edwards was quiet during the first half of Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, scoring just eight points. He spoke to the media after the game and shared who and what led to his resurgence in the second half.

"Nah, I feel like when (Jonathan) Kuminga dunked on me, that got me going," Edwards said. "More so than anything."

Edwards was dunked on by Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga with 4:18 remaining in the third quarter. He scored 28 of his 36 points in the second half on 6 of 8 shooting, including 4 of 8 3-pointers.

The Timberwolves will look to extend their series lead to 3-1 on Monday. Golden State needs to defend its home court, likely without Steph Curry again.

