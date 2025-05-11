Chris Finch raves about Anthony Edwards' coachability after calling him out earlier in the series

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified May 11, 2025 19:24 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Chris Finch raves about Anthony Edwards' coachability after calling him out earlier in the series (image credit: IMAGN)

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards bounced back from a disappointing Game 1 performance against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. He scored just one point in the first half and was criticized by Chris Finch.

Ad

Edwards rose to the occasion in Game 3 on Saturday, scoring 36 points in the team's 102-97 win. His performance received praise from his coach.

“It doesn’t surprise me anymore when I see his spectacular plays, but it just infuses our group with so much energy,” Finch said in the postgame presser. “And then (after a play like that), he kind of gets going too, and we really need that from him.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Edwards' impressive Game 3 play included a momentum-shifting dunk over Kevon Looney in the third quarter.

Ad

A strong performance from Julius Randle also fueled the Timberwolves' win. The former New York Knicks forward recorded the first playoff triple-double of his 11-year career with 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

In this year's playoffs, Edwards is averaging 26.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He is shooting at 42.9%, including 33.8% from beyond the arc.

Anthony Edwards on what triggered his second-half scoring performance against Golden State

Anthony Edwards was quiet during the first half of Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, scoring just eight points. He spoke to the media after the game and shared who and what led to his resurgence in the second half.

Ad
"Nah, I feel like when (Jonathan) Kuminga dunked on me, that got me going," Edwards said. "More so than anything."
Ad

Edwards was dunked on by Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga with 4:18 remaining in the third quarter. He scored 28 of his 36 points in the second half on 6 of 8 shooting, including 4 of 8 3-pointers.

The Timberwolves will look to extend their series lead to 3-1 on Monday. Golden State needs to defend its home court, likely without Steph Curry again.

About the author
Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications