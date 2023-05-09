Chris Haynes confirms former LA Lakers will receive a ring if they win the title -"Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, and others"

The LA Lakers have a shot at winning everything this season with their impressive postseason run after reshaping their roster at the trade deadline this season. Surprisingly, the Lakers are willing to give out championship rings to those who donned the Purple and Gold this season, even if they were traded amidst their 2022-23 campaign.

TNT's Chris Haynes confirmed earlier that players of the organization who were traded or waived throughout the season will get their hands on a championship ring if they win it all. Haynes detailed that it was part of what Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka's protocol.

"Now, if the Lakers were able to win the whole thing, win the championship, I was told by a high-ranking source within the organization that they will extend a championship ring to all players who were on the roster at any point during this season." Haynes said.

Russ and Pat Bev will get a ring if Lakers win the championship, per @chrisbhaynes "They [Lakers] would extend a championship ring to ALL players who were on the roster at any point during this season."Russ and Pat Bev will get a ring if Lakers win the championship, per @chrisbhaynes "They [Lakers] would extend a championship ring to ALL players who were on the roster at any point during this season." 💍Russ and Pat Bev will get a ring if Lakers win the championship, per @chrisbhaynes https://t.co/4Ybut4d2pf

"If the Lakers win the whole thing, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and others will receive a championship ring. I was told that was a protocol in the system that was put in place by Rob Pelinka when he took over. It's just a way to make sure players understand that they value them, even though they didn't from beginning to the end of the season with the Lakers."

Earlier, both Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley were on the trending news for possibly getting their own championship ring. This was after Pat Bev talked about potentially getting a title ring on his podcast. According to Beverley, it was Westbrook who brought it up while they were working out together.

"Russ goes, ‘Hey Pat if the Lakers win, I want my ring,’" Beverley said on his podcast. "I ain’t going to lie, Russ. We're going to be suited and booted, and I’ll be right there waiting for my ring." Beverley said.

LeBron James arrived 5 hours early ahead of Game 4 for the LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Two

LeBron James has once again set an example for the LA Lakers as he showed up earlier than usual prior to Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors. It was reported that James arrived five hours earlier to Crypto.com Arena to get ready for their Western Conference semi-finals series against Steph Curry and the Warriors.

This isn't the first time for James, as he also did a similar gesture in the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies. So far, LeBron is averaging 22.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the Lakers' second round series.

