"I felt like I was held back there, honestly" - LA Lakers star gives scathing review of his time with Minnesota Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell could win his first championship very soon. The LA Lakers have a 2-1 lead in the second round of the playoffs and could end up winning their second title in four years.

Rob Pelinka made the right move by trading for Russell before the trade deadline. Not only is he a great fit with the Lakers, but the point guard's future with the Minnesota Timberwolves wasn't very bright.

Russell recently opened up regarding his tenure with the Timberwolves, saying that he was being held back. Despite this, he never quit on the team and was going to play through his contract.

D'Angelo Russell did not like being a third option in Minnesota

When he was in Minnesota, D'Angelo Russell had to be a third option. The Timberwolves have Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, which is why Russell's role on offense has decreased.

In the 2022-23 season, the point guard averaged 17.9 points per game, his lowest scoring average with the team. He went from taking 17.6 shots per game in his first season in Minnesota to 13.5 shots before he was acquired by the Lakers.

Naturally, Russell wasn't a big fan of this.

Russell is happy with his role on the Lakers (Image via Getty Images)

Here is what the 27-year-old guard said for The Athletic:

"I felt like I was held back there, honestly," the Lakers point guard said about his time in Minnesota. "I just kind of had to be the third option. Some nights, I was a little more aggressive and was kind of being held back."

The former Timberwolf also said that his confidence was being taken away with his playstyle in Minnesota. He wanted a bigger role, but had to settle for less.

D'Angelo Russell also said that he didn't think the Timberwolves would be able to pay him in the offseason. He is on an expiring contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

D'Angelo has had many great games for the Lakers (Image via Getty Images)

Russell is a big reason why the LA Lakers have a 2-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors. He was huge in Game 3, scoring 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting. The guard also added three rebounds, five assists and a steal to his stat line.

The eight-year NBA veteran said that he'd love to stay in Los Angeles. Considering how good he has been for them, they'll likely offer him another contract this summer.

However, it's important to note that Russell received $31.3 million for his services in the 2022-23 season. Due to this, he may end up having to take a pay cut.

