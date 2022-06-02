“Does he have to comment every time somebody says something that might be a negative?” - Chris "Mad Dog" Russo says Kevin Durant should let it go after responding to Draymond Green on Twitter

Over the years, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has built a reputation for being active on social media. The former MVP never shies away from sharing his opinions and isn't afraid to get into a war of words on the internet.

Recently, Durant got into it with former teammate Draymond Green over something Green said on his podcast. While giving his thoughts on a snippet sent to him on Twitter, the Warriors forward quickly clapped back at him.

This is not the first time Durant has done something like this. In fact, it has happened so much that this minor altercation was a topic of conversation on ESPN's "First Take." It was there that Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said that Durant needs to stop with the constant battling on social media:

"Does he have to comment every time somebody says something that might be a negative? Every single time, he's yelling. Kevin, let it go. It's not that big a deal."

Should Kevin Durant be less worried about what is said on social media?

Instances like this are what makes being a star in today's time different from the past. Because of the internet and social media, people are connected more than ever before. With platforms like Instagram and Twitter, fans are able to openly communicate with their favorite players if they choose to engage.

At this point in time, most stars grow up on social media, which is why we are starting to see more and more interactions like this. That being said, there is no reason for Kevin Durant to engage in such things anymore.

Durant may feel he is defending his legacy when engaging on social media, but someone of his stature does not need to stoop this low. He has achieved just about every accolade a player can and is well on his way to being one of the 15 greatest ever to step foot in the NBA.

There is no shame in wanting to defend yourself when bad things are said, but Durant has nothing left to prove. Even if people try to bait him by saying things on Twitter, he should be able to block out the noise and go about his business.

While this was a relatively minor interaction between Durant and Draymond Green, it was big enough to get him some unwanted attention. Judging on how things have never changed, it's fair to assume he has no plans to change his ways in regards to his approach on social media.

