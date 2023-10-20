Chris Paul 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting Warriors All-Star's performance this season 

Chris Paul is entering the 2023-24 season as the point guard of the shooter-stacked Golden State Warriors. He is expected to be the starting point guard with the "Splash Brothers" for his passing options and we now explore his NBA Fantasy value alongside his new teammates.

According to the Golden State Warriors depth charts, he will be starting with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson at the wing while Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green round up the starting five.

With the amount of spacing that the Warriors provide on offense, the assists for Paul will likely come easily. However, with the depth of the Warriors in talent, CP3's fantasy value plummets to 69 in the Yahoo! rankings.

Around this pick, you have the likes of Rudy Gobert, Tyler Herro and Cam Johnson above Paul while just below are Brook Lopez, Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons.

This is going to be an interesting season for Paul and at his age, rest will be much more frequent in an attempt to make him fresh come the playoffs. Last season, he played for only 59 games and that will be a scare for those who intend to draft him.

His assists and steals would be steady this upcoming season but the scoring may dip down to single digits as he looks to set his teammates better.

Chris Paul NBA Fantasy Draft Strategy

In picking Chris Paul, most 12-team drafts have him going in the fifth round but if he reaches the sixth, he should be there for you to consider. At this point, you should have drafted well on getting your first-string point guard and would just want to boost the guard stats with Paul around.

You must also draft a big man as well because if not, this is a good round to get another big player. However, if you already drafted Paul in the fifth or sixth round, be ready to draft two more guards in later rounds to save yourself if he decides to rest.

Overall, Chris Paul will be a good player to get but you have to be aware if he is playing year round. If you have all the time to monitor, then by all means draft him. If not, there are other options to fill in the PG role.