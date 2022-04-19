"I thought Father Time tapped Bron on the shoulder when he missed the playoffs" - Skip Bayless believes Chris Paul is faring better than LeBron James despite being the same age

Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns to a win in the NBA playoffs, which Skip Bayless believes is a sign that he is faring better at his age than LeBron James, who saw his LA Lakers miss the playoffs.

The Phoenix Suns dominated their first game of the first round of the playoffs, thanks in large part to the contributions of Chris Paul. Phoenix was the best team in the Western Conference during the season and played that way in game one.

Paul is one of the oldest players in the league and is the only one still playing elite basketball in the playoffs. While he has been leading one of the best teams in basketball, LeBron James' LA Lakers missed the playoffs entirely.

FS1's Skip Bayless took the time to acknowledge the stark contrast between the two players while crediting Paul and taking a shot at LeBron.

"The more I watch CP3 late in his career, the younger he plays. He's only 5 months younger than LeBron, and I thought Father Time tapped Bron on the shoulder when he missed the playoffs. CP3 is the driving force of a team that obliterated the entire league.”

While LeBron James missing the playoffs is not an excellent sign for his career, he was one of the best players in the league during the season and tried to carry the LA Lakers during the regular season.

Father Time may be catching up to LeBron James, but his season was still at an elite level. Chris Paul is not showing signs of aging either on the court.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed "The more I watch CP3 late in his career, the younger he plays. He's only 5 months younger than LeBron, and I thought Father Time tapped Bron on the shoulder when he missed the playoffs. CP3 is the driving force of a team that obliterated the entire league.” — @RealSkipBayless "The more I watch CP3 late in his career, the younger he plays. He's only 5 months younger than LeBron, and I thought Father Time tapped Bron on the shoulder when he missed the playoffs. CP3 is the driving force of a team that obliterated the entire league.” — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/NcAA2Qr79P

Skip Bayless gave Chris Paul top marks for his performance in game one, and he certainly earned it. The aging Phoenix Suns superstar is playing some of the best basketball for anyone his age.

Chris Paul enters the record books and joins LeBron James in one category

Chris Paul's game one performance was record-breaking.

At 36, soon to be 37, Chris Paul is playing some of the best basketball of his legendary career. His game one showing helped the Suns win and put him in the record books.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



36 years | 346 days The oldest player in playoff history with 30 points and 10 assists in a game 🕰️36 years | 346 days The oldest player in playoff history with 30 points and 10 assists in a game 🕰️ 😤 36 years | 346 days https://t.co/4xUNza7zKR

He became the oldest player to score 30 points and 10 assists and it is a sign of the level he is currently playing at in Phoenix.

Another 30-point-10-assist performance from Paul has added him to a list of players that have done it 10 times in the playoffs, which includes LeBron James.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo On Sunday, Chris Paul became the 5th player with 10 career playoff games of 30 points and 10 assists, joining LeBron James (22), Michael Jordan (15), Jerry West (14) and Oscar Robertson (12). On Sunday, Chris Paul became the 5th player with 10 career playoff games of 30 points and 10 assists, joining LeBron James (22), Michael Jordan (15), Jerry West (14) and Oscar Robertson (12). https://t.co/mtZZLh7kr5

While the stats are impressive for the veteran point guard, the Suns are focused on winning a championship.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Chris Paul win a championship before he retires? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy