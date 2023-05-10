Chris Paul Injury Update: Phoenix Suns star says he is trying to play in do-or-die Game 6

Phoenix Suns' Chrs Paul has missed Games 3, 4 and 5 against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals series. Paul continues to deal with a strained left groin suffered in the Suns' Game 2 loss on May 1st.

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported that Paul could potentially miss Games 3 through 5 due to the injury. Charania also noted that the Suns' guard will be re-evaluated in a week.

As Paul missed his team's next three games, who now find themselves down 3-2, he told ESPN's Tim MacMahon that he's planning to play in Game 6.

"We'll see," Paul said. "I'm trying to."

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Asked Chris Paul about the possibility of him playing Game 6: “We’ll see. I’m trying to.” Asked Chris Paul about the possibility of him playing Game 6: “We’ll see. I’m trying to.”

Paul seems to be closer to returning as he was seen shooting the basketball prior to Game 5. However, he was still ruled out and could have re-aggravated the injury if he played.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Chris Paul is out again tonight, but he’s getting his shots in before Game 5 Chris Paul is out again tonight, but he’s getting his shots in before Game 5 https://t.co/7N3w0KB825

Cameron Payne has filled in for Paul during his absence, with Devin Booker as the primary playmaker of the team. Booker has also been the team's top scorer against the Denver Nuggets. He's averaging 34.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.0 steals in the series so far.

Booker has also been very efficient in the Western Conference semi-finals. He's shooting 60.0% from the field, 57.1% from beyond the arc and 89.3% from the free throw line.

Nevertheless, the Suns are 2-1 since Paul went out with an injury. They lost the first two games of the series but recovered in Games 3 and 4. Kevin Durant has also stepped up for Phoenix, but other players such as DeAndre Ayton, Landry Shamet, Terrence Ross and TJ Warren need to contribute more.

Chris Paul's playoff injury history

Chris Paul might be one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, but his name is synonymous with injuries in the postseason. Paul has been so unlucky with injuries during his playoff career. This year's groin strain is just one of many injuries throughout the years.

CP3's postseason injury curse started in 2015 when he suffered a left hamstring strain in Game 7 of their first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs. He just had his best game for the LA Clippers, but ended up missing the first two games of the second round against the Houston Rockets.

Paul then broke his right hand in Game 4 of their first-round matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2016. He went on to miss the final two games of the series as the Clippers were eliminated in six games.

During his time with the Houston Rockets, Chris Paul and James Harden were very close to ending the Golden State Warriors' dynasty. They had a 3-2 series lead, but Paul suffered a hamstring strain late in Game 5 and ended up missing the final two games of that series as well.

The Warriors came back to win the series and eventually won the NBA championship that year. Paul was also nursing a right shoulder injury and was out due to COVID-19 protocols in the 2021 postseason. He even missed the first two games of the Western Conference Finals during their run to the NBA Finals.

