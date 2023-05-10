"SUNS GET READY TO GO TO CANCUN" - Denver Nuggets fans are thrilled as they inch closer to the Western Conference finals

The Denver Nuggets are one win away from the Western Conference finals after their 118-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5. Nuggets fans are celebrating already as the team will look to close things out on Thursday in Phoenix.

The Nuggets took an early double-digit lead in the first quarter before the Suns came back to trim it down to three points at halftime. However, Denver put on a run in the third quarter and built up a 21-point lead at some point.

Phoenix tried everything they had at the start of the final period, but Nuggets were just clicking on cylinders. Nikola Jokic had another triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, with a steal and two blocks.

Fans on social media were quick to react to the Denver Nuggets' huge win in Game 5. Nuggets fans even started claiming that the Phoenix Suns should prepare for Cancun, hinting that Denver will finish it off in Game 6.

The fan said:

"LOL SUNS GET READY TO GO TO CANCUN"

MMAEXPERT @THEOGMMAEXPERT @BleacherReport LOL SUNS GET READY TO GO TO CANCUN

Here are other reactions to the Nuggets' win over Phoenix:

Nikola Jokic powers Denver Nuggets to huge win over Phoenix

Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Game Five

While Nikola Jokic led the way for the Denver Nuggets with his triple double, Bruce Brown was also huge in Game 5. Brown scored 25 points off the bench, while Michael Porter Jr. added 19 points and eight rebounds. Jamal Murray had a bounce back game of 19 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker finally cooled off as both stars shot around 40.0% in Game 5. Durant finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while shooting 10-for-24 from the field and committing five turnovers.

Booker, who has been scorching since the first round, was limited to just 28 points on 8-for-19 shooting. It was still a good game for Booker, but the Suns are just lacking offensive firepower from their bench.

Terrence Ross provided nine points off the bench, but players such as Landry Shamet, TJ Warren and Torrey Craig will need to more. Even Cameron Payne and Josh Okogie, who both started the game, were just limited to seven points and one point, respectively.

Game 6 of the Nuggets-Suns series is on Thursday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Suns will look to find a way to stay alive and force a Game 7 back in Denver.

