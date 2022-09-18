“I would like to be a part of an ownership group after I’m done playing”- Chris Paul expresses his will to consort with NBA, implies being the President for NBPA is a part of the process

Chris Paul has become one of the greatest point guards of all time throughout his 17 seasons in the NBA. Entering his 18th year in the league, many have begun questioning how much longer the former Players Association President will play. During a recent Goldman Sachs Business Conference interview, Paul spoke about his plans to pursue NBA team ownership in retirement.

“I would like to be a part of an ownership group after I’m done playing," Paul said.

Those plans could see him partnered with close friends LeBron James & Dwyane Wade. Alternatively, they could see Paul pitted against them.

The comments signal a continuation of a growing trend in the league over recent years. Michael Jordan had been the sole player to own an NBA team. More players have become involved in ownership in recent years. Last year, Dwyane Wade purchased a minority stake in the Jazz, becoming the latest player to make an ownership transition.

Although critics point out that the floor general has never won a championship, Paul's numbers speak for themselves. CP3 has averaged 18.1 points and 10.8 assists per game during his career. He has made 12 All-Star games and is a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

Chris Paul & LeBron James - Future Owners?

LeBron James and Chris Paul

With Chris Paul's comments, NBA fans could see a future ownership duo of Paul and LeBron James. James is already a part owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club. He has made it clear he wants to own an NBA team in the future.

While the NBA has no immediate expansion plans, James has indicated that he would like to bring a team to Las Vegas.

James recently agreed to a two-year extension with the Lakers worth nearly $98 million, locking him down for the next two seasons. James had an impressive 2021-22 season. He averaged 30.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He played in his 18th All-Star game and joined the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

Paul is currently in the second year of his contract with the Phoenix Suns, which will see him tied up until after the 2024-25 season.

With several years until either player steps away from the league, the NBA will have ample time to announce an expansion. Whether or not James and Paul intend to team up as owners remains to be seen.

