Chris Paul's son drops 5-word reaction to MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's first-ever signature sneaker

Chris Paul's son, Chris Paull II, showcased Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's new signature shoes on Instagram. Shai signed with Converse in 2020 as their model for their basketball shoes. In 2024, the company named Gilgeous-Alexander as the Creative Director of Converse Basketball.

Gilgeous-Alexander wasted no time as his first-ever signature shoes with Converse will be released globally come fall 2025. The majority of the shoes' look was designed by SGA himself. The shoe features SGA's logo on the tongue, stitchless molding, and a new radial traction pattern on the sole.

The frontrunner in the NBA MVP ladder uploaded several pictures of him with his upcoming shoes on Instagram on Monday. Several people showed their love towards his sneakers in the comment section, including Chris Paul's son, Chris Paull II.

"It's gotta be the shoes," Paul II commented.

Chris Paul's son's comment

2025 could be Shai's year. The OKC Thunder consistently maintained their top spot in the Western Conference thanks to Gilgeous-Alexander's solid performances every night.

The Thunder have the best record in the NBA as of the All-Star break with a 44-10 win-loss record.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts to launch of first-ever signature shoes

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn

After five years with the Converse brand, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is finally launching his first-ever signature shoes. SGA calls them the SHAI 001. Given that he's the Creative Director of Converse Basketball, he had full creative control over designing his shoes.

Gilgeous-Alexander was hyped up when he unveiled his shoes to the public over the weekend. SGA expressed his excitement and said he was glad that he finally made his dreams come true.

"Yeah, it feels amazing," SGA said. "I dreamt about this my whole life. Obviously, for you guys to move mountains and make it work that fast is amazing but like the whole process [has] been seamless. Worked really hard on it. Treated it like my baby."

At the time of writing, there isn't an exact date as to when the SHAI 001 will launch. All we know is that it'll come out sometime in the fall of 2025. As for prices, there also isn't an exact number that's been revealed. For now, interested buyers will have to wait for any further announcements from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Converse.

