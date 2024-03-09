Christian Wood’s baby mama Yasmine Lopez jokingly warns men sliding in her DM’s: “My son’s gon be beating y’all”

Christian Wood’s baby mama Jasmine Lopez has been in the limelight for the wrong reasons recently. The social media influencer and the LA Lakers forward/center share a kid named Kobe Sean but are not on good terms. Wood even filed a restraining order against her.

Lopez has been unaffected by all the rumors surrounding her. She has been spotted going about partying and having fun. The Instagram star has never been shy to flaunt her style and posted on IG what might be aces up her sleeve in the future:

“My sons gon be beating yall up when they get older”

Jasmine Lopez's IG post

Jasmine Lopez will have to wait for about two decades before his sons can take care of her. Kobe Sean, her child with Christian Wood is about eight months old. Chosen Alexander, her kid with Dallas Cowboys superstar Trevon Diggs, is around two years old. Asking her sons to beat up those who slide into her DMs might be extreme, though.

In any case, she would have to be strong for both of them as she does not have good relationships with the fathers of her kids. She would have to play her part to help them grow up to become good sons and responsible citizens.

Christian Wood was granted temporary restraining order against Jasmine Lopez

Christian Wood detailed in a court filing allegedly violent actions done by Jasmine Lopez to him. He mentioned that he social media influencer trespassed into his home in California and vandalized his Mercedes Benz.

Lopez didn’t stop with the said vehicle. She was reportedly seen by neighbors wandering around the property looking for something or someone. Worried about something untoward happening, they called the police to inform them about the social media influencer’s presence.

Based on court documents, it wasn’t the first time Jasmine Lopez forced her way into Christian Wood’s property. She allegedly did the same thing while he played for the Dallas Mavericks. Lopez vandalized his Lamborghini in that reported incident.

The court eventually gave Wood a temporary restraining order against wood. Lopez is prohibited from going within 100 yards of the basketball star and from owning a firearm. She is not allowed to engage in abusive acts, harass, threaten, or stalk him.

The said court order will expire on March 20, 2024. Many will be interested to see how the two will interact with each other once the TRO expires.