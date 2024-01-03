Christian Wood's baby mama Yasmine Lopez shows off latest $2,164 Chanel purchase

LA Lakers' power forward Christian Wood and his partner, Yasmine Lopez, have recently been in the spotlight after Lopez's social media post revealing their newborn son. The photos depict Lopez in glamorous attire while adorably posing with their baby, whom she welcomed just a couple of months ago.

Yasmine Lopez welcomed the year 2024 with a perfect purchase. The mother of Christian Wood's baby showed off the latest addition to her wardrobe — a pair of Chanel shoes valued at $2,164.

Yasmine Lopez showed off her Chanel shoes through Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wood, currently in his first season with the Lakers after signing a two-year deal, has had a varied NBA career after going undrafted in 2015. Christian Wood flourished while playing for the Houston Rockets, earning impressive averages before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Despite playing 67 games with the Mavericks, Wood expressed that his role with the Lakers has been different, emphasizing his willingness to contribute to the team's success in any way possible.

Christian Wood fulfilled his 10-year-old promise to his mother

Christian Wood recently fulfilled a heartwarming promise he made to his mother at the age of 18. The promise involved purchasing his mother, Jeanette Stewart, her dream home before he turned 30. After experiencing a remarkable journey since going undrafted in the 2015 NBA draft, Wood's career has seen him earn nearly $51 million, resulting in a $5 million net worth.

In a touching gesture, he kept his childhood promise to his mother by presenting her with a new house. His payback symbolized his unwavering support to his mother, who raised him and his two siblings by herself.

Stewart played a crucial role in Christian Wood's life as she provided unwavering support throughout his basketball career, even comforting him after he went undrafted. During a challenging moment, Wood apologized to his mother for feeling like a "failure," to which she responded with encouragement and reassurance, urging him not to give up on his dreams. Her steadfast belief in him and supportive guidance likely influenced Wood to stay committed to his promise, eventually realizing it by purchasing her dream home.

Expand Tweet

The visual celebration of this profound commitment was shared by Wood through photos of himself and his mother in her new home, accompanied by a heartfelt message expressing his love and pride in achieving this significant life goal.