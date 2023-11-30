"Christmas present coming early" - Gilbert Arenas speculates Ja Morant plotting home game comeback to dodge drama

Heading into the regular season, the Ja Morant suspension was one of the biggest storylines in the NBA. One former player recently touched on Morant's return as the All-Star guard will soon take the floor.

During the offseason, Ja Morant was handed a 25-game suspension by the league for being seen holding a firearm on social media. This was the second time it happened over a short period, resulting in the Memphis Grizzlies star being repromanded.

In a few weeks, Morant will be able to re-join the Grizzlies on the floor when they play their 25th game of the year on Dec. 18.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On his podcast, Arenas touched on when Morant might debut this season. He doesn't think it will happen right away, as the Grizzlies will be on the road at the time. Instead, Arenas wants to see Morant play his first game in front of his home crowd.

"He gon' play at home. If it's me, I'm playing at home, in front of my reporters. I'm not going to play my first game out of suspension on the road," Arenas said. "Ja's gonna be back. ... Christmas present coming early."

In Morant's absence, the Memphis Grizzlies have struggled to remain competitive. They have one of the worst records in the NBA, at 4-13.

When is the Memphis Grizzlies' first home game after Ja Morant's suspension?

If Gilbert Arenas is right, Ja Morant won't have to wait long to make his season debut. While his suspension will be lifted during a road trip, they will quickly return to their home floor.

In theory, the first game Ja Morant can play this season is against the New Orelans Pelicans on Dec. 19. The Grizzlies will be on the road, and the game is scheduled to be on national television. If Morant plays, the matchup will feature the top two picks of the 2019 draft.

As they would be on the road, Arenas could be right about Morant waiting to play at home for his first game of the season. After they travel to New Orleans, the Grizzlies return home for their next game before heading out on a big road trip. That home matchup is on Dec. 21 against the Indiana Pacers.

As of now, there's no information on when Morant will see the floor for the first time. Since he has not played all season, his conditioning could be a factor that pushes his debut past his first available game.