Chuancey Billups heaps praise on Chet Holmgren after getting blitzed by 43 points: “Special player with his skillset”

Chet Holmgren shot 100% from the field against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, Nov. 19. His 16-point performance was part of a 43-point blowout victory for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Chauncy Billups was left impressed by the rookie big man.

When speaking to the media as part of his post-game press conference, Billups praised Holmgren's skillset. He noted how the rookie big man had impacted the game on multiple levels, along with his flawless shot selection throughout the contest:

"This was my first time ever coaching against him," Billups said. "He's going to be a special, special player with his skillset and size. He has a competitiveness that I like about him, too. He's pretty tough out there. He'll make a play, he'll talk a little bit on the court. I like that, I really like that."

Billups continued:

"They're gonna be able to move him around from the five to the four; they can handle with him. A chip like that, you can do so many things with him. He's gonna be an incredible, incredible player in this league."

Holmgren ended the contest against the Trail Blazers with 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks, shooting 6-of-6 from the field and 2-of-2 from the 3-point line. The rookie big man has been impressive to begin the season and has slotted into the Thunder's rotation perfectly.

Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama are on course for an all-time rivalry

This season, both Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama made their debuts in the NBA. Both are 7-foot phenoms with elite and versatile skills. Capable of draining 3s, protecting the rim, spotting passes and doing work on the post, the rookie duo have All-Star potential in their future.

Furthermore, both players will find themselves being compared to one another throughout their careers. Their height and similar skill sets mean that teams will monitor each of their developments compared to what the other is doing on the court. As such, Holmgren and Wembanyama could find themselves having a friendly rivalry on the court as they battle to prove who is the better player.

Holmgren has enjoyed a better start to life in the NBA. Being part of an Oklahoma City Thunder team at the end of its rebuilding cycle has allowed him to taste consistent success during the season's opening weeks. Wembanyama, however, is learning the ropes from one of the greatest coaches in history but is learning what it feels like to lose in the NBA.

Neither developmental route is better. Instead, they're just different experiences. However, that won't stop fans from drawing their own early conclusions. Nevertheless, they are only at the very beginning of what could become one of the league's great rivalries over the next decade or two.