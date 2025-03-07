"Chuck cry me a river" - Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. mocks Charles Barkley for u-turn on Lakers after repeated slander

Charles Barkley has gotten into the bad side of most people with his recent comments about the LA Lakers. Barkley reflected on the Lakers' recent success before their Thursday game against the New York Knicks. The NBA legend went as far as to call ESPN's Kendrick Perkins a "fool" for how he praised the team.

Perkins said on Wednesday's "NBA Today" episode that LA is saving the league because of their recent success. He said many fans are now paying attention to the team's games as they are on an eight-game winning streak and have climbed to second in the Western Conference.

However, Barkley disagreed with Perkins and says the purple and gold have had a good run over the past two weeks.

Chuck's comments about the Lakers went viral, leading to the son of rapper Ice Cube, O'Shea Jackson Jr., addressing the topic. He defended the team and mocked the 11-time All-Star for what he said about his favorite team.

"Charles Barkley is the same guy who is known for trashing when he had to go to San Antonio. Now all of a sudden, nobody's paying attention to these small markets," Jackson said (36:44 onwards). "The same guy who said over and over again, the Lakers are not contenders."

"We get it bro, you played for the Sixers, you went out, thought you got traded to the Lakers, the trade didn't go through and it's broken your heart ever since," Jackson continued. "Chuck, cry me a river, build a bridge and get over it."

Barkley has often been critical of the Lakers and how the media pays attention to them. However, with Luka Doncic's arrival on the Los Angeles team, all eyes are on the franchise to witness Doncic's partnership with LeBron James.

Charles Barkley revealed that he almost was traded to the Lakers

Charles Barkley started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he became one of the most entertaining stars in the league. Barkley stayed in Philly for eight seasons as the franchise's lone star. In his final years with the organization, however, the 6-foot-6 forward revealed in an episode of "The Steam Room Podcast" that he was almost traded to the Lakers.

“There’s one trade, I got traded to the Lakers," Barkley said. "True story, I get a call one morning from my agent. ‘Hey, the Sixers finally pulled the trigger. I got traded to the Lakers.’ I’m like, ‘Damn, thank you. About time, I can’t wait.’

Unfortunately for Barkley, his agent called him a few hours later and told him the Sixers pulled out of the deal. The former star said he was made after the trade didn't go through.

