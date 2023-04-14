"Chuck just be taking up the whole d**n segment"- Shaquille O'Neal says he is never gonna win an Emmy as long as Charles Barkley is around NBA on TNT

Year after year, TNT’s “Inside the NBA” has been one of the most popular shows on TV. The hit sports talk show, hosted by Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson Jr., is once again up for multiple Emmys this season.

On a recent episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” O’Neal’s podcast co-host Nischelle Turner spoke with the big man about the accomplishment:

“Inside the NBA has been nominated as Outstanding Studio Show. You guys are nominated every year, it’s just a foregone conclusion, the best show on TV,” Turner said.

“But you yourself are nominated for Outstanding Personality/Studio Analyst. Dr. Shaquille O’Neal is on the board.”

However, O’Neal then joked that he would never win the award as Barkley never lets him talk on the show:

“I’ll never get that award. Chuck be doubling and tripling himself, O’Neal said.

“I’ll never get that Emmy. You know what, I could do a lot more, but Chuck just be taking up the whole d**n segment repeating himself.”

Turner then informed O’Neal that he is up against Barkley and Smith in his Emmy category:

“You’re up against Chuck and you’re up against Kenny. All three of you are up against each other in this category. How about that? Also Jay Bilas, Nate (Burleson), Ryan Clark, Tom Verducci. They’re all really great, but we’ve got the trifecta on the board.”

So it looks like there could be some friendly competition between the TNT crew regarding this year’s Emmys race.

The conversation about Shaquille O’Neal’s Emmy nomination starts at the 7:06 mark below:

Shaquille O’Neal says Inside the NBA should win an Emmy for a wild story Charles Barkley recently told

NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst Charles Barkley

Later on in The Big Podcast, Shaquille O’Neal and his co-hosts watched a recent clip of Charles Barkley telling a wild story. Barkley was taking questions on an episode of The Steam Room with Ernie Johnson.

One caller then asked Barkley whether soap that is dropped on the floor is still clean. Barkley then proceeded to launch into a story about how he always brings his own big soap bars to hotels. Barkley said he does so because he once almost lost a smaller one inside his body.

When the video was originally played on Inside the NBA, O’Neal and the rest of the TNT crew launched into a hysterical fit of laughter:

When O’Neal brought the clip back up on his podcast, he laughed uncontrollably once again. He then added that Inside the NBA should win an Emmy for that segment alone:

“Hey, we should win an Emmy just for that right there,” O’Neal joked.

O’Neal’s full reaction to the clip starts at the 31:19 mark below:

