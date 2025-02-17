Chuck's Global Stars vs Kenny's Young Stars Player Stats and Box Score | 2025 NBA All-Star Game Semifinal

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game began with Chuck's Global Stars vs Kenny's Young Stars matchup. It's part of the league's initiative to make the All-Star Game more interesting, introducing a new format wherein four teams will face in a tournament-style competition.

Ad

Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley were named general managers of their teams, drafting before the All-Star Game. Shaq went with the veteran superstars, while "The Jet" picked all the up-and-coming stars of the NBA.

Barkley, on the other hand, went international by drafting players such as Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He did get two American players, but his team was made up of international players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The fourth team is represented by Candace Parker, with players coming from Team C of the Rising Stars Challenge. It's composed of a mix of rookies and sophomores led by Zach Edey and Stephon Castle.

Chuck's Global Stars vs Kenny's Young Stars Player Stats and Box Score

Chuck's Global Stars

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jaren Jackson Jr. 4 2 2 1 2 0 0 8 2-5 0-1 0-0 -2 Evan Mobley 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 8 3-4 0-1 0-0 -6 Jalen Williams 2 0 1 1 1 2 0 7 1-3 0-1 0-0 -13 Jalen Brunson 3 0 3 1 0 0 0 8 1-5 1-4 0-0 -5 Tyler Herro 6 0 1 0 0 1 0 8 2-4 2-4 0-0 -15 Darius Garland 6 0 3 2 0 0 0 6 2-4 2-3 0-0 -4 Cade Cunningham 5 1 1 0 0 1 0 5 2-3 1-1 0-0 0 Anthony Edwards DNP

Ad

Kenny's Young Stars

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Pascal Siakam 4 1 2 1 0 1 0 7 2-2 0-0 0-0 14 Nikola Jokic 2 1 3 0 0 2 0 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 11 Karl-Anthony Towns 6 3 0 0 0 1 0 7 2-3 2-3 0-0 0 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 12 2 1 1 1 0 1 7 5-5 2-2 0-0 14 Donovan Mitchell 3 2 3 0 1 1 0 7 1-4 1-2 0-0 0 Alperen Sengun 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 2-2 0-0 0-0 -2 Victor Wembanyama 6 4 0 1 1 2 0 6 3-4 0-1 0-0 4 Trae Young 4 0 5 0 0 1 0 6 2-2 0-0 0-0 4 Giannis Antetokounmpo DNP

Ad

Chuck's Global Stars vs Kenny's Young Stars All-Star Game Summary

Chuck's Global Stars used a starting five of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell, Pascal Siakam, Karl-Anthony Towns and Nikola Jokic. On the other hand, Kenny's Young Stars featured Jalen Brunson, Tyler Herro, Jalen Williams, Evan Mobley and Jaren Jackson in its starting lineup.

Due to the new format, there was no game clock and only the shot clock. It was first to 40 points, with both teams exchanging baskets until the score reached 30. The international players used their size to dominate the latter part of the game, led by Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic.

Ad

Kenny's team put up a fight early, but size really mattered in this one. Wembanyama finished with six points and four rebounds. SGA led all scorers with 12 points, scoring the final five points, while Jokic had two points and three assists. Trae Young had an impact off the bench with four points and five assists.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the other hand, Evan Mobley, Tyler Herro and Darius Garland all had six points for Kenny's Young Stars. Anthony Edwards did not play due to a reported groin injury though he was also dealing with a cold.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was not a fan of the new format of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Green doesn't find it right to have a low target score when some players want to break records set by previous All-Stars such as Kobe Bryant.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback