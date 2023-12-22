"Chuck do not wear underwear" - Shaquille O'Neal mocks Charles Barkley while discussing his grandma's hygiene hacks

Throughout their time as co-hosts on television, Shaquille O'Neal has been known to make fun of Charles Barkley. The Hall of Fame center recently called him out for some of his hygiene practices.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Shaquille O'Neal started talking about his grandmother's theory to avoid getting sick. Things then took a sharp turn when he brought up that Barkley does not wear underwear.

"My grandmother always use to say is you wash your a** and wash your hands, you'll never get sick," Shaq said. "Cause you know Chuck don't wear underwear? Chuck does not wear underwear."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Shaq is poking fun at Barkley because he was visibily sick during "Inside the NBA" this week. The LA Lakers legend also decided to have some fun at his co-host's expense on air. While breaking down film of the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies' game, Shaq started mocking Barkley's congested voice.

Shaquille O'Neal views himself at Santa Claus

After he was done bashing Charles Barkley for his hygiene habits, Shaquille O'Neal touched on some his thoughts on Christmas. Due to the fortunes in his life, he feels he is no longer in a position to receive gifts from other people.

As the episode continued, the former NBA star also opened up on how he was told the truth about Santa Claus. His father burst his bubble at the age of eight.

"Ever since the good lord has blessed me to take care of everybody, I became Santa," Shaq said.

"My father let me know early there ain't no Santa," he continued. "Eight years old, I'm like what?"

Despite all the success he's had in his life, Shaq has always remained incredibly humble. He's always had a soft spot for the less fortunate, and uses his platform to help out as many of those in need as he can.

As Shaq mentioned, he has been blessed with good fortune. He worked hard to become a professional basketball player, which allowed him to earn close to $293 million over two decades.

After his playing career ended, Shaq broke into the world of business. Through multiple successful endeavors, he was able to accumulate even more wealth. As of 2023, Shaq's net worth is believed to be around $400 million.

Among the many things Shaq has done to help those in need is his charity foundation. According to their website, their primary goal is to help underserved youths reach their full potential in life.