“City of Cleveland, we have something in common” - Kyle Kuzma claps back at a Cleveland News station that credited LeBron James for his championship win

Kyle Kuzma and the Cleveland Cavaliers faithful have been going back and forth ever since the player hit the game-winner during a game between the Washington Wizards and Cavs last week. After responding to hecklers during the contest, Kuzma took to Twitter, to get back at a Cleveland News channel that credited his championship win to LeBron James.

The news channel posted a description of Kyle Kuzma that read, "Won a championship, thanks to LeBron James." The Wizards forward clapped back by saying the case wasn't any different with the Cavs either. Here's what Kuzma tweeted:

"City of Cleveland, we have something in common, nice too meet you."

LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first and only NBA championship win in 2016 and won a ring with Kyle Kuzma as his teammate with the LA Lakers in 2020.

Kuzma struggled to perform consistently after the Lakers signed LeBron James in 2019. He had to change his role, which made it difficult for him to make the kind of leap he was expected to after putting up impressive numbers in his first two seasons in the NBA.

The LA Lakers ended up trading him this offseason in a package to land Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.

Kyle Kuzma proving his critics wrong with a solid start to his stint with the Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma is back to playing a starting role on an NBA team and has instantly benefitted from it individually. The forward is averaging 15 points and 9.2 rebounds, shooting a career-best 37.1% from the 3-point range so far. Kuzma has been instrumental in helping Washington to a 10-3 record to start the season.

KYLE KUZMA FOR THE WIN! 🔥Kuz drills 2 threes in the final 26 seconds, Wizards come back to beat the Cavs!https://t.co/4tNKPKtyUT

He has led the team to wins in the absence of the team's talisman, Bradley Beal, over the last few games with sublime performances on both ends of the floor. Kyle Kuzma's rise was imminent this year. The forward playing a more consistent role has been key behind that.

Kuzma's form will be crucial for the Washington Wizards if they are to have a healthy chance of making the playoffs. The 26-year-old may not have had a huge role to play for the LA Lakers when he won his first ring in 2020, but the experience of being on that team could prove to be vital for Washington moving forward.

