"We beat Warriors off Pinot hangover" - CJ McCollum brags about handing Steph Curry & Kevin Durant a loss after 6 straight hours of booze

The Golden State Warriors were the dynasty of the 2010s, so naturally beating them is certainly a flex, even in the regular season. The Blazers were a Western Conference foe and they did have some memorable moments against Curry and company, one being when they were hungover.

The story came on "Point Forward," where Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala talk basketball with guests, on this occasion, with CJ McCollum. Turner and McCollum were Blazers together and narrated this story, probably, to Iguodala's chagrin.

CJ and Turner described their game after a wine-tasting session as one of their finest memories together:

"We were able to taste some wine right out the barrel" said Turner, to initiate the story. "We was loose in that mug, lit, and then it's funny because I think we played the Warriors the next night.

"This is like peak Warriors too and y'all was like whooping. You know it's really really like whooping a**. Like, beating the brakes off of everybody and I thought to myself like, we've been drinking.

"I remember sleeping on the sprinter and waking up and it's like 7:45 and I get home. I don't even eat dinner, I go right to bed. I brush my teeth and I go to sleep and I'm like ET, you go to sleep.

"We beat the Warriors right off a Pinot hangover" added Evan Turner.

In the period from 2014 to 2017, the Blazers only managed to beat the Warriors once. So, naturally, for the team to remember a win particularly one when they weren't in their senses, is acceptable.

Andre Iguodala tried passing off the Warriors' loss on players being rested

Andre Iguodala was a proud representative of the Warriors and tried to defend the defeat. Considering how this was a regular season game, Iggy said it was due to load management, but the Blazers duo were having none of it.

Games between the Blazers and the Golden State franchise weren't a contest during the peak of the Warriors dynasty. However, this was certainly a win that the Blazers absolutely cherish. Pinot proved to be the magic potion that drove a famous Blazer to a win against all odds at that point in time.