CJ McCollum lung collapse update: Pelicans reveal potential return date for star guard after serious health scare

The New Orleans Pelicans have been playing without one of their key pieces since early November after CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung. He was last seen in action against the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 4, where he put up 13 points, six assists, three blocks and two steals.

The shooting guard has only played in six games this season, averaging 21.7 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals. These contributions are important to a young Pelicans squad trying to establish an identity as a playoff contender.

Thankfully for New Orleans, it seems like McCollum will soon return to action to help the Pelicans climb the standings in the Western Conference.

As per Shams Charania, McCollum is eyeing a return sometime this week:

"Sources tell me the Pelicans and CJ McCollum are aiming for his return sometime on their two-game homestand, Wednesday against the [Philadelphia] 76ers or Friday against the [San Antonio] Spurs."

The Pelicans would love to see the former tenth-overall pick return to action sooner rather than later since his contributions are vital, especially on offense.

CJ McCollum's playmaking and defense can help elevate the Pelicans

McCollum is best known for his scoring ability. He and Damian Lillard formed a dynamic backcourt duo capable of a high-powered offense. Because of his elite scoring ability, the other aspects of his game can often become overlooked.

One area where McCollum has helped his teams in the past is distributing the ball. During his nine seasons with the Portland TrailBlazers, he averaged 3.4 assists per game. However, since joining the Pelicans, his average number of dimes never dropped below 5.7. In fact, this number is leading the entire Pelicans team this season.

Another aspect of his game that might not be discussed is his ability to force turnovers. The Lehigh product is not an elite lockdown defender, but he can force crucial turnovers in any given game.

He has been averaging one and a half steals per game, and in the six games he played this year, he was able to force nine turnovers.

Aside from the scoring ability he is well known for, CJ McCollum's ability to make his teammates better, along with his talent for forcing turnovers, has been missed by his team.

Once he returns to full health, the New Orleans Pelicans will have a better chance at climbing higher in the standings and establishing themselves as a legitimate threat to make the postseason.