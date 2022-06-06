“He’s the only unanimous MVP… He’s the golden child” - CJ McCollum says it’s “blasphemy” to suggest that there is too much pressure on Steph Curry offensively

After a late collapse in Game 1, Steph Curry and the Warriors made a statement in Game 2. Thanks to a 29-point barrage from the two-time MVP, Golden State came away with a 107-88 victory to even the series.

Heading into the finals, Steph Curry was a major topic of conversation. Many feel that if he can secure another title for the Warriors and take home Finals MVP, it will cement his legacy as a top-ten player of all time.

Compared to previous years, Golden State's supporting cast is a bit weaker. Klay Thompson is still not the guy he was pre-injuries, and the bench is filled with young prospects. Because of this, the Warriors are calling on their star guard more than they ever have before.

Recently, a discussion broke out on 'First Take' if Golden State is asking too much of Steph Curry on the offensive end in these finals. New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum quickly set the record straight on how that is not the case.

"To say that it's too much pressure on Steph is blasphemy because he's the only unanimous MVP, two-timer, he'll probably win MVP of the finals if they win this series, and he's the golden child."

Are the Warriors asking too much of Steph Curry on the offensive end?

2022 NBA Finals: Game 2, Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry

McCollum brings up multiple good points on why the Warriors are not asking too much from Steph Curry to carry the offense against the Boston Celtics. There are even some things he didn't mention that also helps his case.

By far the biggest reason as to why there isn't too much pressure is because of who Steph Curry is. Not only has he been a pillar of the franchise for close to a decade, but he is one of the top players in the league.

Some might forget, but along with being a former two-time MVP, Curry was a finalist for the award as recently as 2020. This is not some young player they are calling on to perform on the biggest stage. Curry is a battle-tested star who understands what needs to be done in order to sit on the mountaintop of the NBA.

While Curry is able to carry the offensive load, that does not mean he will still need help. If the Warriors are going to get past Boston, they will need a collective effort. Sitting around hoping for Curry to be great every night is not part of their recipe for success.

