"Clarkson back to Lakers confirmed" - NBA fans speculate LeBron James is recruiting former teammate after latest IG story

LeBron James and the LA Lakers could use new pieces to shake up their roster's potential this season. Interestingly, NBA fans started to speculate on this when James was spotted alongside Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson before they beat the Lakers 132-123 on Saturday night.

With the Feb. 8 trade deadline fast approaching, anything can happen with a possible Lakers and Clarkson reunion.

LeBron James and Jordan Clarkson showing up at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, was enough to get fans talking about a possible Clarkson return. Given that the Lakers could use a capable scorer on the team, one can do no wrong with a potential acquisition of the 2021 Sixth Man of the Year.

Here's a look at what fans had to say about the pregame images of the two stars on Instagram:

"Clarkson back to the Lakers confirmed."

There's no denying that the LA Lakers have some assets they can package in a deal for Jordan Clarkson. However, things could get complicated if the Lakers don't feel confident in losing some of their pieces. Another factor the team needs to consider is Clarkson's fit into the roster.

His role will have to be defined in the scenario that he joins the team and if he will run alongside LeBron James and the starters. It's all just speculation at this point, with the NBA trade deadline on the horizon.

Can the LA Lakers & LeBron James possibly land Jordan Clarkson?

When it comes to a possible acquisition of Jordan Clarkson, FanSided's Jason Reed talked about an interesting trade package that could convince the Utah Jazz to move the offensive guard.

In the possible deal, the Lakers will have to move D'Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino and a top 10 first-round 2029 protected pick. Given Russell's inconsistencies on the court, Clarkson can be the replacement that the Lakers could explore. He is averaging 17.9 points (41.7% shooting, including 31.1% from 3-point range) and 5.3 assists per game this season.

Clarkson also played one season with LeBron James during the 2017-18 season when they were playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the underlying issue is that Clarkson does not have the same shooting efficiency as he had in past seasons, considering his aggressiveness in scoring the rock.

The trade package also has a demanding asking price, especially with the inclusion of the protected 2029 first-round pick. As of now, the LA Lakers are in 11th place (19-21 record) in the Western Conference standings. They have also lost seven out of their last 10 games.

