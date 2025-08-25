  • home icon
  Cleveland Browns' $21,541,125 star makes major basketball admission as he plans to team up with his brother after NFL career

Cleveland Browns' $21,541,125 star makes major basketball admission as he plans to team up with his brother after NFL career

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Aug 25, 2025 18:23 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett star makes major basketball admission as he plans to team up with his brother after NFL career - Source: Imagn

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett, whose NFL contract is worth $21,541,125, was watching his brother Sean Williams lead the Miami 305 to a Big3 championship on Sunday. There, Garrett expressed his desire to play basketball as he plans to team up with his brother down the road.

In a sideline interview by Rachel Nichols during the Big3 championship, Garrett said that there is a possibility for him to participate in a basketball tournament, alongside his brother Sean.

"Eventually, I can see it happening," Garrett said. "If (Sean) is still doing it, I'd love to play with him sometime. I can definitely see myself on the court."
His brother Sean Williams was a four-year veteran in the NBA, playing for the New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Boston Celtics. He has since bounced around in the G-League and abroad, playing for multiple Asian and European clubs throughout his career.

Meanwhile, Garrett, a former top pick in the NFL draft, played basketball during his high school days before transitioning full-time to American football.

In 2023, Garrett dabbled in basketball, buying a minority ownership stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers franchise, while also being an ambassador for the team.

The Cavaliers have been a perennial contender in the Eastern Conference in the past two years. Last season, they got bounced out in the second round, losing to the Indiana Pacers in five games.

NFL star Myles Garrett cites admiration for the Cavaliers franchise in buying minority stake

Myles Garrett's minority stake with the Cavaliers hinged on his admiration for the franchise. In his statement in 2023, Garrett expressed how much he looked up to the Cavaliers.

"I have admired the Cavaliers organization's hard work, tenacity and dedication to the community since my early days in Cleveland," he said via ESPN. "To have the opportunity to join this impressive and purpose-filled franchise, under Dan Gilbert's leadership, is truly a dream come true."

Gilbert is the owner of the Cavaliers franchise, whose team last won an NBA title in 2016 led by LeBron James.

The team is now bannered by Donovan Mitchell, alongside young pieces Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen.

Just like James, Garrett has become a household name in Cleveland sports with the Browns in the NFL.

Rob Andrew Lo

Edited by Rob Andrew Lo
