Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League 2022 roster, dates and complete schedule

The Cleveland Cavaliers started their 2021-22 campaign strong, but injury trouble saw them lose quite a few games. With 44 wins and 38 losses, the Cavaliers finished eighth in the Eastern Conference and had to earn a playoff spot via the play-in tournament.

Cleveland went on to lose both their play-in games (against the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks), despite strong outings from Darius Garland and Lauri Markkanen.

The Cavaliers picked four players in the NBA Draft. The youngsters from the previous season have given the team a lot to look forward to, especially Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

Garland played 68 games last season, averaging team-highs in points (21.7) and assists (8.6). Mobley also had some spectacular games, averaging 15 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

Cleveland’s season ended in disappointment. However, the team is motivated to come back stronger, and that will start with the Summer League games.

Cleveland Cavaliers roster for the Summer League

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ draft picks have generated some interest, with 14th pick Ochai Agbaji leading the way. The rookie put up some solid numbers in his final year with Kansas State, averaging 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 39 games.

Khalifa Diop and Luke Travers are two international players that the Cavaliers picked in the draft. They have had some experience playing professionally outside the NBA.

Diop was named the EuroCup Rising Star and made the ACB All-Young Players Team in the 2021–22 season. Travers, on the other hand, completed three seasons with the Perth Wildcats in the National Basketball League (Australia).

As of now, Cleveland’s Summer League roster consists of 13 players:

Player Name Position Malik Osborne Forward Amar Sylla Forward/Center Luke Travers Forward RJ Nembhard Jr. Guard Jamorko Pickett Forward Nate Reuvers Forward/Center Cam Young Forward Isaiah Mobley Forward Ashton Hagans Guard Ochai Agbaji Guard Amauri Hardy Guard Josh Hall Forward Aaron Henry Forward

Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League schedule and dates

NBA 2K23 Summer League

Date & Time Match Broadcast July 8, 2022; 5 PM ET Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs NBA TV July 10, 2022; 7 PM ET Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets ESPNU July 13, 2022; 5 PM ET Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets ESPNU July 14, 2022; 5:30 PM ET Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons NBA TV

The Cleveland Cavaliers will participate in the Las Vegas Summer League. Their first game is scheduled to take place on July 8 against the San Antonio Spurs. The Cavaliers will later face off against the Denver Nuggets, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons.

Assistant coach Mike Gerrity will take the reins from J.B. Bickerstaff over the summer to lead this young and talented roster.

