Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League 2022 roster, dates and complete schedule

Ochai Agbaji celebrating after being picked by Cleveland at the 2022 NBA Draft
Akhil Khatri
Akhil Khatri
ANALYST
Modified Jul 05, 2022 01:46 PM IST

The Cleveland Cavaliers started their 2021-22 campaign strong, but injury trouble saw them lose quite a few games. With 44 wins and 38 losses, the Cavaliers finished eighth in the Eastern Conference and had to earn a playoff spot via the play-in tournament.

Cleveland went on to lose both their play-in games (against the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks), despite strong outings from Darius Garland and Lauri Markkanen.

The Cavaliers picked four players in the NBA Draft. The youngsters from the previous season have given the team a lot to look forward to, especially Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

Darius Garland agrees to a five-year, $193M contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers, per @wojespn https://t.co/QPIYVqCHJF

Garland played 68 games last season, averaging team-highs in points (21.7) and assists (8.6). Mobley also had some spectacular games, averaging 15 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

Cleveland’s season ended in disappointment. However, the team is motivated to come back stronger, and that will start with the Summer League games.

Cleveland Cavaliers roster for the Summer League

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ draft picks have generated some interest, with 14th pick Ochai Agbaji leading the way. The rookie put up some solid numbers in his final year with Kansas State, averaging 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 39 games.

Khalifa Diop and Luke Travers are two international players that the Cavaliers picked in the draft. They have had some experience playing professionally outside the NBA.

Diop was named the EuroCup Rising Star and made the ACB All-Young Players Team in the 2021–22 season. Travers, on the other hand, completed three seasons with the Perth Wildcats in the National Basketball League (Australia).

Your #CavsSummer Squad 🤩 https://t.co/bUSAnHIjGS

As of now, Cleveland’s Summer League roster consists of 13 players:

Player NamePosition
Malik OsborneForward
Amar SyllaForward/Center
Luke TraversForward
RJ Nembhard Jr.Guard
Jamorko PickettForward
Nate ReuversForward/Center
Cam YoungForward
Isaiah MobleyForward
Ashton HagansGuard
Ochai AgbajiGuard
Amauri Hardy Guard
Josh HallForward
Aaron HenryForward

Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League schedule and dates

NBA 2K23 Summer League

Date & TimeMatchBroadcast
July 8, 2022; 5 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio SpursNBA TV
July 10, 2022; 7 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers vs Denver NuggetsESPNU
July 13, 2022; 5 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte HornetsESPNU
July 14, 2022; 5:30 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit PistonsNBA TV
The Cleveland Cavaliers will participate in the Las Vegas Summer League. Their first game is scheduled to take place on July 8 against the San Antonio Spurs. The Cavaliers will later face off against the Denver Nuggets, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons.

Assistant coach Mike Gerrity will take the reins from J.B. Bickerstaff over the summer to lead this young and talented roster.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

