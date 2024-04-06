Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 6, 2024

The LA Lakers are defending their homecourt against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight in an exciting interconference battle. The Lakers are looking to win their fourth straight game against a team they already defeated this season, while the Cavs are trying to avoid suffering a second straight loss.

The Lakers are ninth in the West with a 44-33 record and a win will allow them to overtake the Sacramento Kings in the standings.

Meanwhile, a loss for the Cavs (46-31) means they'll end with the same number of losses as the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks. This sets them up to have a lower seed once the playoffs come around.

Both teams came out hot, playing a tightly contested first quarter. D'Angelo Russell was on fire in the opening quarter, getting 10 points to lead his team to a narrow 36-33 lead.

Donovan Mitchell seemed to lack aggression in the first, only attempting three shots and hitting only one to end the quarter with two points.

The Cavs looked as the second quarter began, allowing their opponents to score 15 unanswered points before making their first field goal. By the nine-minute mark of quarter two, the score was already 51-37 as a result of more scoring from Russell.

While Cleveland eventually got more buckets to fall, they could not prevent the LA Lakers from getting more buckets. Russell continued to look unstoppable as his team pulled ahead of their competition.

Meanwhile, Taurean Prince came alive, draining all three shot attempts in the second quarter, including two from beyond the arc.

The Cavs dug a massive hole for themselves in the second quarter and would require significant halftime adjustments to make a comeback in the second half.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers game player stats and box scores

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Max Strus 2 0 3 0 0 2 1-5 0-2 0-0 +4 Evan Mobley 3 3 2 1 0 1 1-3 1-1 0-0 -20 Jarrett Allen 10 7 2 1 0 1 5-9 0-0 0-0 +5 Donovan Mitchell 7 4 4 1 1 2 3-7 1-4 0-0 +8 Darius Garland 14 1 0 2 0 1 6-11 2-4 0-0 -16 Caris Levert 10 6 2 0 0 0 4-9 0-2 2-2 +5 Georges Niang 7 0 0 0 0 1 3-3 1-1 0-0 -7 Sam Merrill 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-3 0-3 0-0 -10 Tristan Thompson 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Marcus Morris Sr. 3 1 1 0 0 1 1-2 0-0 1-2 -13 Damian Jones DNP Isaiah Mobley DNP Pete Nance DNP Craig Porter Jr. DNP

LA Lakers player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rui Hachimura 5 2 0 0 1 0 2-5 1-3 0-2 0 LeBron James 13 1 9 1 0 1 6-9 1-2 0-1 +10 Anthony Davis 9 3 1 2 4 0 2-4 0-0 5-7 -1 Austin Reaves 4 1 4 1 0 1 2-4 0-2 0-0 -8 D'Angelo Russell 23 4 0 0 0 4 9-12 5-8 0-0 +25 Taurean Prince 11 3 0 1 0 1 4-4 3-3 0-0 +9 Spencer Dinwiddie 0 0 0 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -10 Gabe Vincent 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +10 Jaxson Hayes 0 1 0 1 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +10 Colin Castleton DNP Max Christie DNP Maxwell Lewis DNP Cam Reddish DNP