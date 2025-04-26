  • home icon
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 3 (April 26) | 2025 NBA Playoffs 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Apr 26, 2025 08:50 GMT
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 3 (Credits: Imagn)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Saturday. On Wednesday, they defeated Miami 121-112 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Heat needs to win their first game at home, or else they’ll go 3-0 down, at which point their playoff run will be all but over.

Miami made things interesting in game two and even outperformed the Cavaliers during the second half. Tyler Herro had a stellar game, recording 33 points, six rebounds and five assists. Davion Mitchell was also solid, finishing his night with 18 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers relied on Donovan Mitchell, who went 7-for-10 from 3-point range, recording 30 points, six rebounds and six assists. Darius Garland was key and put up 21 points and nine assists. If the Heat hopes to catch up to the Cavs, players like Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo will need to be a bigger part of the proceedings.

Herro alone won't be able to take Miami past Cleveland. It'll be interesting to see how the Heat adjusts for their Game 3.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat Injury Reports for April 26

Miami Heat injury report

The Heat still don’t have a clean bill of health as they have a few players listed on their injury report for Saturday’s game. Kevin Love (personal reasons) and Terru Roszier (ankle) will both miss game three against Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

The Cleveland Cavaliers are mostly healthy, but could be without Darius Garland, who is listed as questionable with a toe sprain.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 26

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth charts

The Heat is expected to start Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Tyler Herro

Davion Mitchell

Andrew Wiggins

Bam Adebayo

Kel’el Ware

Alec Burks

Duncan Robinson

Haywood Highsmith

Kyle Anderson

Nikola Jovic


Pelle Larsson

Jaime Jaquez Jr.



Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth charts

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to start Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Max Strus

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Ty Jerome

Sam Merrill

De’Andre Hunter

Dean Wade

Tristan Thompson

Craig Porter Jr.

Isaac Okoro

Javonte Green

Chuma Okeke


