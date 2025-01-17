Cleveland Cavaliers vs. OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score (Jan. 16) | 2024-25 NBA season

The NBA's top two teams clashed again on Thursday as the Cleveland Cavaliers visited the OKC Thunder at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Once again, the home team emerged victorious as the Thunder cruised to a comfortable 134-114 win. In their first matchup on Jan. 8, the Cavaliers defeated OKC in Cleveland, 129-122. The Thunder avenged the loss earlier this month that snapped their 15-game winning streak. The regular season series between the two teams is now tied at a game apiece.

OKC had six players in double-figures. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led his team with 40 points on 17-of-26 shooting (65.4%). Luguentz Dort added 22 points (6-for-9 on 3-pointers) and Jalen Williams had 19 points. OKC committed just six turnovers to Cleveland's 21.

On the other hand, Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 20 points, to go along with nine assists, and Jarrett Allen added 13 points. Donovan Mitchell once again struggled against OKC. He finished with just eight points on 3-for-15 shooting (20.0%). In the previous meeting with the Thunder, Mitchell scored 11 points on 3-of-16 shooting.

These two teams are now a combined 68-12 this season and still lead their respective conferences. Cleveland lost for just the second time in the last 15 games, while OKC has won 19 of its previous 20. This game also featured the NBA's top offense against the league's top defense. The Cavaliers are leading the league with a 121.3 offensive rating, while the Thunder boast a defensive rating of 102.9.

The Thunder were undersized coming into the game as Chet Holmgren has been out since November, while Isaiah Hartenstein is sidelined for at least three games with a strained left calf. They started 6-foot-9 Jaylin Williams at center.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Dean Wade 6 5 1 0 0 2 2-4 2-4 0-0 -10 Evan Mobley 5 3 1 0 1 2 2-7 0-2 1-1 -24 Jarrett Allen 13 7 0 0 0 2 6-6 0-0 1-1 -18 Donovan Mitchell 8 2 2 1 0 0 3-15 1-4 1-2 -28 Darius Garland 20 2 9 0 1 3 7-10 1-4 5-6 -18 Max Strus 3 3 1 0 0 3 1-4 1-4 0-0 -30 Caris LeVert 9 3 3 0 1 3 3-5 0-1 3-5 -27 Georges Niang 5 2 1 0 0 1 2-7 0-3 1-1 -30 Isaac Okoro 7 3 1 0 0 2 2-9 1-8 2-2 13 Ty Jerome 12 3 4 0 0 1 4-5 2-3 2-2 6 Sam Merill 9 2 3 1 0 0 3-6 3-6 0-0 18 Tristan Thompson 4 7 2 0 1 0 2-3 0-0 0-0 18 Jaylon Tyson 5 6 1 0 0 1 2-6 1-2 0-0 18 Craig Porter Jr. 8 1 3 0 1 1 3-3 1-1 1-1 12 JT Thor DNP - - - - - - - - -

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Luguentz Dort 22 2 2 1 1 1 8-11 6-9 0-0 12 Jalen Williams 19 6 5 3 2 0 8-14 1-4 2-2 29 Jaylin Williams 5 5 1 0 0 0 2-6 1-5 0-0 6 Cason Wallace 6 6 2 0 0 1 3-6 0-1 0-0 22 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 40 3 8 2 0 2 17-26 1-5 5-5 32 Isaiah Joe 12 3 0 2 0 1 4-7 4-7 0-0 20 Branden Carlson 11 4 0 0 1 0 4-8 3-6 0-0 18 Aaron Wiggins 4 5 3 0 0 1 2-8 0-1 0-0 26 Alex Caruso 10 1 2 3 0 0 3-3 2-2 2-2 19 Kenrich Williams 2 1 2 1 0 0 1-3 0-2 0-0 6 Ousmane Dieng 3 2 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-2 1-2 -9 Alex Ducas 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -12 Adam Flagler 0 0 0 0 1 0 0-9 0-8 0-0 -12

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. OKC Thunder game summary

The OKC Thunder raced to a 32-14 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the end of the first quarter. Shai Gilgeious-Alexander scored 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting, outscoring the whole Cleveland team. The Cavaliers committed seven turnovers and shot 26.1% in the quarter.

OKC went on a 30-2 run from the first quarter until early in the second. For Cleveland, Darius Garland scored 15 of his 20 total points in the second quarter. He shot 6-for-8 from the field but was not enough for the Cavaliers as their top scorer, Donovan Mitchell, shot just 2-for-12 (16.7%) at the half.

The Thunder shot 57.9% from the 3-point line (11-for-19) and committed just four first-half turnovers. Gilgeous-Alexander already had 26 points, including a three-minute stretch late in the second period, wherein he scored 11 points. By halftime, OKC still led 75-49.

OKC sealed the game in the third period as they tied a season-high for points in a quarter with 44 to take a commanding 119-81 lead heading into the fourth. During garbage time, Cleveland's reserves outscored OKC 33-15.

