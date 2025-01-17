  • home icon
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score (Jan. 16) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jan 17, 2025 09:10 GMT
The NBA's top two teams clashed again on Thursday as the Cleveland Cavaliers visited the OKC Thunder at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Once again, the home team emerged victorious as the Thunder cruised to a comfortable 134-114 win. In their first matchup on Jan. 8, the Cavaliers defeated OKC in Cleveland, 129-122. The Thunder avenged the loss earlier this month that snapped their 15-game winning streak. The regular season series between the two teams is now tied at a game apiece.

OKC had six players in double-figures. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led his team with 40 points on 17-of-26 shooting (65.4%). Luguentz Dort added 22 points (6-for-9 on 3-pointers) and Jalen Williams had 19 points. OKC committed just six turnovers to Cleveland's 21.

On the other hand, Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 20 points, to go along with nine assists, and Jarrett Allen added 13 points. Donovan Mitchell once again struggled against OKC. He finished with just eight points on 3-for-15 shooting (20.0%). In the previous meeting with the Thunder, Mitchell scored 11 points on 3-of-16 shooting.

These two teams are now a combined 68-12 this season and still lead their respective conferences. Cleveland lost for just the second time in the last 15 games, while OKC has won 19 of its previous 20. This game also featured the NBA's top offense against the league's top defense. The Cavaliers are leading the league with a 121.3 offensive rating, while the Thunder boast a defensive rating of 102.9.

The Thunder were undersized coming into the game as Chet Holmgren has been out since November, while Isaiah Hartenstein is sidelined for at least three games with a strained left calf. They started 6-foot-9 Jaylin Williams at center.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dean Wade6510022-42-40-0-10
Evan Mobley5310122-70-21-1-24
Jarrett Allen13700026-60-01-1-18
Donovan Mitchell8221003-151-41-2-28
Darius Garland20290137-101-45-6-18
Max Strus3310031-41-40-0-30
Caris LeVert9330133-50-13-5-27
Georges Niang5210012-70-31-1-30
Isaac Okoro7310022-91-82-213
Ty Jerome12340014-52-32-26
Sam Merill9231003-63-60-018
Tristan Thompson4720102-30-00-018
Jaylon Tyson5610012-61-20-018
Craig Porter Jr.8130113-31-11-112
JT ThorDNP---------

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Luguentz Dort22221118-116-90-012
Jalen Williams19653208-141-42-229
Jaylin Williams5510002-61-50-06
Cason Wallace6620013-60-10-022
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander403820217-261-55-532
Isaiah Joe12302014-74-70-020
Branden Carlson11400104-83-60-018
Aaron Wiggins4530012-80-10-026
Alex Caruso10123003-32-22-219
Kenrich Williams2121001-30-20-06
Ousmane Dieng3200001-30-21-2-9
Alex Ducas0100000-10-10-0-12
Adam Flagler0000100-90-80-0-12

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. OKC Thunder game summary

The OKC Thunder raced to a 32-14 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the end of the first quarter. Shai Gilgeious-Alexander scored 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting, outscoring the whole Cleveland team. The Cavaliers committed seven turnovers and shot 26.1% in the quarter.

OKC went on a 30-2 run from the first quarter until early in the second. For Cleveland, Darius Garland scored 15 of his 20 total points in the second quarter. He shot 6-for-8 from the field but was not enough for the Cavaliers as their top scorer, Donovan Mitchell, shot just 2-for-12 (16.7%) at the half.

The Thunder shot 57.9% from the 3-point line (11-for-19) and committed just four first-half turnovers. Gilgeous-Alexander already had 26 points, including a three-minute stretch late in the second period, wherein he scored 11 points. By halftime, OKC still led 75-49.

OKC sealed the game in the third period as they tied a season-high for points in a quarter with 44 to take a commanding 119-81 lead heading into the fourth. During garbage time, Cleveland's reserves outscored OKC 33-15.

