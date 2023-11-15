Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction and betting tips | November 15, 2023

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup is one of the 8 games the NBA scheduled for November 15. These two teams from different conferences faced twice last season with the Cavaliers winning both. Entering this matchup, the Cavs has won their matchup with the Trail Blazers four consecutive times.

Since the Damian Lillard trade, the Portland Trail Blazers has been struggling to stay afloat with Scoot Henderson still adjusting to NBA style of gameplay. The team is now 3-7 and is on a four-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been on a see-saw of wins and losses as they split their last eight games to four wins and four losses. Their most recent matchup with the Sacramento Kings ended with a loss, 120-132.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers game is slated to happen on Wednesday, November 15. Both teams are set to clash inside the halls of the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon and the tip-off commences at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Fans can catch the action through the television broadcast of ROOT SPORTS PLUS and Bally Sports Ohio.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-525) vs Trail Blazers (-400)

Spread: Cavaliers -11 (-110) vs +11 Trail Blazers (-110)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers (u222) vs Trail Blazers (o222)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been riddled with injuries as four players are in the injured list. Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro are ruled as 'out' tending to their injuries. Ty Jerome still has no timetable of return from his ankle injury while Ricky Rubio is out for the season for personal reasons.

On the other side of the fence, Malcolm Brogdon is listed as 'questionable' for this upcoming game with the Cavs while rookie Scoot Henderson should be back by late November. Anfernee Simons will have one more month until he returns to the Trail Blazers roster and Robert Williams is already out for the season.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted lineups

With no Scoot Henderson or Malcolm Brogdon, the Portland Trail Blazers have been fielding Skylar Mays as the starting point guard. He joins Shaedon Sharpe on the backcourt while DeAndre Ayton is at the center position. Jerami Grant and Toumani Camara has been manning the forward positions.

As Darius Garland is ruled out for this game with the Trail Blazers, the Cavs may move Donovan Mitchell to the point guard role and put Caris LeVert or Craig Porter on the starting guard. Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Max Strus rounds up the rest of the Cavs starting five.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Betting tips

With no Darius Garland, Donovan Michell has been carrying more of the scoring load. He is given a 28.5 on the NBA props and he should go over that since the offense runs through him.

Shaedon Sharpe has been picking it up in his second year in the league and he is given the props of 21.5. While that is a generous expectation, the sophomore guard will be a risky pick to go over.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction

Despite the losses, the Portland Trail Blazers have been going over their total. Meanwhile , the Cleveland Cavaliers have gone over as well in their last three games. With the high-scoring mark, both teams are to break the total as well.

With the number of injuries for the Cavs, it is hard to imagine them covering the spread against the Trail Blazers. In that case, the spread should be under instead of over.