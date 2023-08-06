What are Donovan Mitchell's contract details with Cavaliers? Salary, duration and more

Despite the ongoing rumors of Donovan Mitchell's questionable long-term future with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the four-time All-Star is still under contract until the 2025-26 season.

As he remains with Cleveland with the goal of bouncing back in the upcoming regular season, what are Donovan Mitchell's contract details with the Cavaliers?

In 2020, Mitchell signed a five-year, $163 million rookie max deal with the Utah Jazz, which kicked in during the 2021-22 season. However, things didn't end up going well for both parties after another disappointing playoff exit.

Donovan Mitchell's current contract has an annual salary of $32,600,060 along with a cap hit of $33,162,030. He also has the opportunity to exercise his player option by the end of his contract (2025-26 season). The Cavaliers guard then becomes an unrestricted free agent by 2026.

His first contract with the Jazz amounted to $14.56 million over four years. He was selected 13th overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2017 NBA Draft but was later traded to Utah for Tyler Lydon (24th pick) and Trey Lyles.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps questions Donovan Mitchell's contract and future plans with Cleveland Cavaliers

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Donovan Mitchell could be taking his talents somewhere else in the future.

"Cleveland has to try to prove over the next year it's worth having Mitchell sign up long term," Bontemps said, "Or they'll have to consider moving him with a year left on his deal next offseason. If the Cavaliers struggle next season, Mitchell's name could come up."

Despite being ranked first overall in defensive ratings across the league, the Cleveland Cavaliers struggled in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals round against the New York Knicks.

Donovan Mitchell himself looked like a completely different player from the performer he was in the regular season. He finished the series averaging 23.2 points per game (43.3% shooting, including 28.9% from 3-point range), 7.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

During the 2022-23 season, Mitchell averaged 28.3 ppg (48.4% shooting, including 38.6% from 3-point range) and 4.3 rpg.

At the time, the information from Bontemps is more of rumor talk, however, it does add more pressure on Cleveland to perform better in the upcoming seasons.

One of Cleveland's priorities is making sure that Mitchell has all the necessary pieces around him to be able to compete properly in the league.

Similar to Mitchell, Darius Garland is another player on the roster that the Cavaliers envision playing and growing together with the four-time All-Star.

