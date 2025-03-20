Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings player stats and box score (Mar. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Cleveland Cavaliers faced the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
The Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland (56-12) was on the second night of a back-to-back. On Tuesday, they had a 132-119 loss to the LA Clippers. They are on a two-game losing streak.
On the flip side, Sacramento is ninth in the Western Conference with a 34-33 record. They are five games behind the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot held by the Golden State Warriors (40-29).
Wednesday's matchup is the first of two meetings between the Kings and the Cavs this season. They will meet again on April 6 at Rocket Arena (formerly Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse) in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings player stats and box score
Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score
Sacramento Kings player stats and box score
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings game summary
At the end of the first quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers had a 22-15 lead over the Sacramento Kings. The Kings trailed by just seven points despite shooting 17.4 % (4-for-23).
Cleveland had a nine-point lead at the end of the first half, 56-47. Ty Jerome scored 12 points off the bench, while Donovan Mitchell added nine points and five rebounds. On the other hand, Malik Monk led Sacramento with 14 points and four rebounds on 5-for-11 shooting (4-for-5 from the 3-point line).
This is a live copy and will be updated as the game progresses.
