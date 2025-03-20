Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings player stats and box score (Mar. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season

  • home icon
By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 20, 2025 03:09 GMT
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn
The Cleveland Cavaliers faced the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

The Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland (56-12) was on the second night of a back-to-back. On Tuesday, they had a 132-119 loss to the LA Clippers. They are on a two-game losing streak.

On the flip side, Sacramento is ninth in the Western Conference with a 34-33 record. They are five games behind the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot held by the Golden State Warriors (40-29).

Wednesday's matchup is the first of two meetings between the Kings and the Cavs this season. They will meet again on April 6 at Rocket Arena (formerly Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse) in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dean Wade6400003-33-30-018
Evan Mobley9210024-61-10-06
Jarrett Allen5421012-20-01-215
Max Strus8411013-51-31-215
Donovan Mitchell9510013-70-33-36
Ty Jerome13121006-130-40-0-3
De'Andre Hunter0310000-20-10-0-2
Sam Merrill0130010-00-00-0-11
Isaac Okoro3001111-11-10-0-3
Craig Porter Jr.0000000-00-01-24
Javonte GreenDNP---------
Jaylon TysonDNP---------
Tristan ThompsonDNP---------
Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
DeMar DeRozan9031003-70-13-4-15
Keegan Murray3100001-71-50-02
Jonas Valanciunas4610011-50-12-2-18
Keon Ellis3300001-11-10-0-10
Malik Monk14241015-114-50-0-6
Devin Carter2310011-40-20-0-2
Trey Lyles5620011-51-42-2-2
Markelle Fultz5012002-61-10-06
Isaac Jones2100011-10-00-00
Jae CrowderDNP---------
Doug McDermottDNP---------
Terry TaylorDNP---------
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers had a 22-15 lead over the Sacramento Kings. The Kings trailed by just seven points despite shooting 17.4 % (4-for-23).

Cleveland had a nine-point lead at the end of the first half, 56-47. Ty Jerome scored 12 points off the bench, while Donovan Mitchell added nine points and five rebounds. On the other hand, Malik Monk led Sacramento with 14 points and four rebounds on 5-for-11 shooting (4-for-5 from the 3-point line).

This is a live copy and will be updated as the game progresses.

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
