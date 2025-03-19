Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 19 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to avoid three consecutive losses for the second time this season when they take on the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday. The Cavs are tied for the best record in the NBA but will be desperate to put a halt to their losing streak of back-to-back losses.

Ad

The Kings have proven that they are capable of upsetting some of the league's top teams. With star talent like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Malik Monk set to take the court, they will feel confident about their chances going into Wednesday's game.

Cleveland will turn to its talented backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland to lead the offense. Jarrett Allen will be another player to keep a close eye one. The 6-foot-9 center has been tremendous this season, especially on the defensive front.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Cleveland Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell (Photo Credit: Imagn)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have set the pace in the NBA with an outstanding start to their 2024-25 campaign. A 15-game win streak to start the year saw Kenny Atkinson's team pull ahead in the East, and they have maintained a commanding lead over their rivals ever since.

Ad

Atkinson has stayed loyal to his starters through most of the season. Jarrett Allen leads the lineup with 67 starts, while Donovan Mitchell leads the roster in minutes per game, with 31.3. Darius Garland and Evan Mobley have also been regular starters and seen significant minutes on the court.

The Cavaliers have no injuries listed going into Wednesday's game. So, expect to see a starting five that includes Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers depth chart

G Darius Garland Ty Jerome Craig Porter Jr. G Donovan Mitchell Sam Merrill Javonte Green F Max Strus De'Andre Hunter Isaac Okoro Jaylon Tyson F Evan Mobley Dean Wade Emoni Bates C Jarrett Allen Tristan Thompson Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Ad

The Sacramento Kings have done well to adjust to a new-look lineup since the departure of De'Aaron Fox before the trade deadline. Zach LaVine, Jonas Valančiūnas and Jake LaRavia have all made an impact since arriving, keeping the Kings in playoff contention.

The Kings have been forced to adjust their lineup due to a series of trades, injuries and roster moves. Keegan Murray leads the lineup with 64 starts, followed by DeMar DeRozan, with 62.

Ad

Sacramento will go into the game against the Cavs without Domantas Sabonis, who's recovering from a sprained right ankle.

The Kings will most likely take the court with a starting five that includes Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Jonas Valančiūnas.

Sacramento Kings depth chart

G Malik Monk Devin Carter Markelle Fultz G Zach LaVine Keon Ellis Mason Jones F DeMar DeRozan Jake LaRavia Doug McDermott F Keegan Murray Trey Lyles Isaac Jones Jae Crowder C Domantas Sabonis (O) Jonas Valančiūnas

Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings players to watch

The Cavaliers are getting points from numerous players with Strus, Mitchell, Mobley and Garland finishing with game-highs in the points category over the last 10 days.

Darius Garland has stood out for his scoring and his distribution over the last four games. Against the Brooklyn Nets on March 11, he recorded 30 points and also led the lineup with eight assists.

For the Kings, Monk and LaVine have impressed, but keep an eye on DeMar DeRozan. The versatile forward has led the team in scoring in three of the last five games. This season, DeRozan is averaging 22.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 4.1 apg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.