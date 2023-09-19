Cleveland native LeBron James buzzes with excitement as Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns gear up to face the Pittsburgh Steelers

LeBron James and thousands of Cleveland Browns fans were hoping Myles Garett could lead the team to back-to-back wins to start the 2023-24 season. Cleveland got off to a rousing start with a shellacking of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the “Battle of Ohio.”

The Browns’ next game was going to be on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers who opened their season with a loss. Pittsburgh were hoping to give their home crowd a big win against the unbeaten Browns.

The LA Lakers superstar posted this on Instagram to show his excitement for the Browns-Steelers matchup:

“LFG!!!!!! @flash_garrett”

LeBron James is watching Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Myles Garrett was a big part of the Cleveland Browns’ season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The superstar defensive end led the defense in containing Joe Burrow, now the NFL’s highest-paid player. Garrett had Browns fans on their feet when he sacked Burrow with 10:27 in the fourth quarter.

LeBron James and the Browns faithful are looking for Garett and the defense to put on another scintillating display to start the season 2-0. If they can limit the home team like they did Cincinnati, they will have a big chance of leaving the field with another victory.

Disaster, however, struck in the second quarter of the said game when Browns star running back Nick Chubb went down with an injury. The injury was apparently so devastating that even the hostile Pittsburgh crowd was silenced.

“King James” promptly tweeted this message following Chubb’s brutal injury:

“DAMN MAN!!!! Nick Chubb. Praying for the absolute best”

Chubb had 10 carries for 64 yards before he was carted off the field to appreciative applause from Steelers fans.

LeBron James will love the Cleveland Browns’ gutsy performance

Even without Nick Chubb, the Cleveland Browns are putting up a fight. Deshaun Watson has done his part in leading the offense. The Myles Garrett-led defense has also been solid for the most part.

LeBron James will love the way his hometown team has been competing despite Chubb’s brutal injury. They are playing the Steelers on the road to a standstill. Pittsburgh is ahead 16-14 but the third quarter had just begun.

Cleveland’s rushing has already seen a drop-off since Nick Chubb was carted off the field. Watson and backup RB Jerome Ford have combined for 13 yards in seven carries. If no one steps up, the Cleveland Browns’ offense will become too predictable for the Pittsburgh defense to solve.

The game is far from over and LeBron James will be hoping his team earns their first 2-0 start since 1993.