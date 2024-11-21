“Clickbaiting your team’s downfall is insane”: 76ers fans ridicule Paul George for newest podcast episode

Philadelphia 76ers fans weren't too happy with Paul George's latest podcast episode centered around the team's players only meeting. Amid a slow start to the season that sees the Sixers sitting in last place in the Eastern Conference, they held the meeting after Kyle Lowry's request.

On Thursday, the 76ers forward released the latest episode of his "Podcast P with Paul George" show where he spoke about the leaked players only meeting. Considering the team's struggles, fans were not pleased that he used the situation as content.

After @NBACentral posted a screenshot of the episode title and the thumbnail of the episode, fans quickly took to the comments section and shared their thoughts.

"clickbaiting your team’s downfall is insane," Bleacher Report's Molly Morrison wrote.

"That team is in the mud dawg," a fan wrote.

"Sixers fans now got a injury prone podcasting Tobias Harris instead of just tobias harris," - one fan said.

Here are other fan reactions.

"Hard to say this team has gone off the rails when it never seemed to be on them to begin with," one fan wrote.

"Bro better at podcast then he is hooping now," another fan said.

"Not even trying to troll Philly, but this shit is so embarrassing idk how yall are dealing with this right now," a fan commented.

Paul George opens up on 76ers player’s only meeting amid tough start to the year

During the Podcast P with Paul George episode, George spoke about the slow start to the year for Philly. While the team has been up against injuries to all three of its star players in George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey, they face an uphill battle if they want to turn things around in time for the playoffs.

After the team blew a 19-point lead to the Miami Heat on Monday, they held a player’s only meeting to address the situation. During the meeting, one of the notable talking points that was leaked suggested that Tyrese Maxey called out Joel Embiid for habitually being late to team events.

While the talking point was described as the “elephant in the room,” George said on his Podcast P with Paul George episode released Thursday that player’s only meetings are normal:

“The whole meeting, that’s normal in the NBA. Teams go through that. I’ve been on multiple teams where we’ll at some point have a meeting and a check-in if things aren’t going right or if we know we could be playing better and we’re trying to get the most out of one another."

“That’s normal. That happens. That’s not really something to run with because teams go through that. And it was healthy. It was a positive conversation. It was healthy conversations. We all just want the best.”

During the episode, George also notably had teammate Reggie Jackson on the podcast, who called the meeting a positive one.

While PG is now dealing with an injury that could keep him sidelined for several weeks, only time will tell whether the meeting helps turn things around for the 76ers.

