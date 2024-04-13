"Clippers got this demon for free" - NBA fans abuzz over Kai Jones joining Paul George & Kawhi Leonard in LA

The LA Clippers signed Kai Jones this week in a shocking move that many fans didn't see coming. After showing flashes of brilliance in the 2022-23 season, Jones made headlines this offseason for his antics on social media. In addition to his TikTok videos that went viral, he also made questionable comments about his Charlotte Hornets teammates.

In one instance he indicated that he was better than LaMelo Ball, while in another instance he claimed that he was better than Michael Jordan. At one point in his offseason social media saga, Kai Jones publicly declared a trade, resulting in the team waiving him.

After no team claimed him from waivers, Jones hit free agency. However, after his social media behavior, which raised questions about potential substance usage, teams refrained from signing him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, with Jones joining the LA Clippers, he will not only have the chance to join a team on a multi-year deal, he'll also have the chance to compete in the playoffs. With just one game remaining in their season, the LA Clippers are poised to compete against the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs.

With the postseason right around the corner, fans were quick to react to the situation on social media.

Expand Tweet

"Clippers got this demon for free" - @FeelLikeDrew (Twitter)

"Lakers just watch this happen and keep “Harry giles” - @Lucrodontmiss (Twitter)

"Took up until the final day of the regular season but dude got signed" - @Optimal_Bets (Twitter)

"insane this kid didn’t get a deal sooner, he looked like he had tons of potential but some harmless videos got people heated" - @TheLetterKei (Twitter)

"kai jones ring before “jayson tatum” - @Iveyfor3 (Twitter)

"Kawhi gone like bruh" - @PlayByPlayNews (Twitter)

"Hopefully bro can lay off the per 30s" - @713Carloss (Twitter)

"Totally forgot about this dude" - @BootheBets (Twitter)

Looking at how Kai Jones will fit with the LA Clippers ahead of the NBA postseason

The signing of Kai Jones could prove to be beneficial once the playoffs start. Ahead of the Clippers' upcoming season finale against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, concerning rumors have emerged regarding Kawhi Leonard.

After missing six straight games due to knee inflammation, many have wondered whether Leonard's injury could impact the Clippers in the playoffs. As Tyronn Lue explained to media members, including ClutchPoints beat writer Tomer Azarly, the team isn't concerned with the injury impacting the postseason.

Expand Tweet

Despite that, the signing of Kai Jones has put fans on high alert. When looking at their depth chart, the forward could fill a third-string role for the team, however, if Leonard winds up missing time, he could receive more minutes.

With PJ Tucker struggling on offense this season and playing in just 27 games for the Clippers, Jones could find his way in Lue's rotations. Of course, after missing the entirety of this season, Jones will likely need some time to return to form.

When he does, the expectation seems to be that he can provide an offensive boost to the team off the bench, within his limited role as a third-string player.

Last season, over 12.0 minutes per game averaged with the Charlotte Hornets, Kai Jones averaged 3.4 points on 55.8% from the field. In addition, the lanky forward was able to contribute 2.7 rebounds per game to the team's box score.

With a first-round matchup against the Dallas Mavericks ahead the Clippers will be entering the playoffs with momentum on their side assuming they're injury-free.