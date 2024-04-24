“Clippers let one get away.”: Shaquille O’Neal condemns LA for blowing home court despite Kawhi Leonard's return

Shaquille O'Neal, a four-time NBA champion, shared his insight towards LA Clippers loss against Dallas Mavericks on TNT alongside Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith:

The Clippers took to Game 2 against the Mavericks on Tuesday night with a fully active lineup, marking the return of Kawhi Leonard after a nine-game hiatus caused by persistent inflammation in his right knee.

Luka Doncic was determined to prevent his team from falling into a 0-2 deficit as they headed back to Dallas. Doncic ensured that the occasion would be spoiled with a stellar performance.

Here's what O'Neal said:

"I thought the Clippers let one get away."

Charles Barkley succinctly summarized Leonard's performance with a single word: 'rusty.' According to Chuck, Kawhi appeared to be lacking his usual sharpness on the court.

LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard under pressure after losing home court advantage

The Mavericks began the game with greater physicality, but both teams struggled to find their rhythm early on. Kawhi Leonard failed to register any points in the first quarter, and the Clippers as a whole managed to convert only five of their 20-shot attempts.

Additionally, in the opening quarter, Ivica Zubac, instrumental in Game 1's victory with a career-best 20 points, encountered foul trouble swiftly. After picking up his second foul within the initial three minutes of play, Tyronn Lue opted to substitute in backup center Mason Plumlee.

In the past year, the Mavericks have bolstered their roster by acquiring Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., and Dereck Lively II. Together, they bring a combination of length, athleticism, and toughness, significantly enhancing the team's defensive capabilities.

Traditionally, Irving and Doncic have been viewed as potential weaknesses in the Mavericks' defense. However, in the recent game, both players displayed an active and aggressive defensive presence, proving to be effective on that end of the floor.

Maintaining their momentum into the fourth quarter, the Clippers surged ahead to a 73-67 lead. However, the Mavericks swiftly turned the tide by scoring 14 consecutive points, propelling them to an 81-73 advantage. P.J. Washington kickstarted the run with a pivotal 3-pointer from in front of the Clippers' bench, with Doncic and Irving subsequently adding their own long-range shots to the mix.

