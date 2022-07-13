“Clippers are loaded for bear, the Warriors just won the championship, Memphis isn’t going anywhere” - Zach Lowe believes possibly getting Kyrie Irving doesn’t make the LA Lakers the favorites in the West

ESPN's Zach Lowe doubts that adding All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will make the LA Lakers the favorites in the NBA. With speculation about the Lakers trying to trade Russell Westbrook for Irving, experts still think it won't be enough to win the championship.

The discussions between the Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets have gone nowhere. The Lakers are doing their best to get the most out of Westbrook, and it seems as though the Nets are doing the same with Irving.

Last season was a disaster for the Lakers. Their failed experiment centered around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook was a testament to their overconfidence.On top of that, they gathered a ton of old players as their supporting cast, and it resulted in a 33-49 season.

During a "Fact of Fiction" segment on ESPN's "Get Up!" on Tuesday, Lowe made it clear that adding Irving isn't enough for the Lakers to win.

“Clippers are loaded for bear, the Warriors just won the championship, Memphis isn’t going anywhere,” Lowe said. "The Nuggets are reloaded. It would make the Lakers dangerous for sure, but favorites? Right now, that's a fiction."

It's also been reported that the Lakers and Nets are hesitant to include draft picks in their trade proposals. The two big-market teams gambled their way to win a championship and disregarded draft picks. Now, it seems as though they're more careful in dealing away their draft picks. Both are trying to play it safe by getting a good return package to still be able to compete for the championship.

Kyrie Irving might just add enough drama to the Lakers if he ends up with them

The LA Clippers are anticipating the return of All-Star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Not to mention, they recently signed John Wall, a former All-Star guard who can make a huge difference on both ends.

The Golden State Warriors just won the championship last month and are doing their best to keep their momentum going.

The Memphis Grizzlies are an up-and-coming young team. They even won a handful of games while their star, Ja Morant, sat out with an injury.

Aside from those teams, there are other strong teams in the West. The Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns all have proven teams.

The LA Lakers are going to need a lot more than Kyrie Irving. With their recent signings, it looks like it will be a re-run of last season. Maybe the Lakers have something up their sleeves; only the Lakers have the keys to their future.

