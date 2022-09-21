“The Clippers are in the western conference finals”- NBA analyst believes LA Clippers will face Brooklyn Nets in the finals this season

NBA analyst and former player Jalen Rose believes the LA Clippers are big favorites to reach the Western Conference Finals. The upcoming NBA season could see the LA Clippers cement their place as contenders. This offseason has been a successful one for the franchise.

The LA Clippers re-signed Nic Batum and Robert Covington. However, with the addition of star John Wall, things are looking good for the Clippers. So good that one former NBA player has a bold prediction for how this season will play out.

During a recent episode of Jalen & Jacoby on ESPN, the former number 13 overall pick spoke about the Clippers' chances this season. Jalen Rose said:

"Right now, the Clippers are in the Western Conference Finals."

Jalen Rose @JalenRose Right now, the Clippers are in the Western Conference Finals. Right now, the Clippers are in the Western Conference Finals. https://t.co/cFj0S6PzTu

A healthy Kawhi Leonard combined with the dynamic duo of Paul George and John Wall could spell trouble for the West. This would be a huge step for the Clippers, who fell short of making the playoffs last season. Put simply, the team couldn't get things going with Leonard sidelined for the season.

A New Opportunity For The LA Clippers

John Wall - 2022 NBA Summer League

The addition of John Wall is a huge boost for the already talented Clippers roster. It will also give the veteran point guard the opportunity to build momentum after sitting out two of the last three NBA seasons.

An Achilles tear forced Wall to watch the 2019-20 season from the sidelines, before the five-time All-Star then played in just 40 games the following season.

A recent report indicated that while Kawhi Leonard looks like he's ready, there is still no timetable for his return. The two-time champion has reportedly been working out with Paul George. At the moment, fans can only speculate as to whether the five-time All-Star will return before the end of the 2022 calendar year.

Even without Leonard, with Wall looking healthy and at his explosive best in recent videos, Paul George will have considerable help on the offensive end. However, the Clippers fans will still be anxiously awaiting Leonard's his return. When "The Klaw" makes his return, the LA Clippers could very well put the Western Conference on notice.

In the 52 games Leonard played for the Clippers in the 2020-21 NBA season, he averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for updates on Leonard's return and the LA Clippers as they become available.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far