  • Clippers open to offer Paul George $152.3 million deal, fall short of player's contract length demand: Report 

Clippers open to offer Paul George $152.3 million deal, fall short of player's contract length demand: Report 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jun 23, 2024 19:45 GMT
Clippers open to offer Paul George $152.3 million deal, fall short of player's contract length demand (Images via NBA.com)

Paul George's future with the LA Clippers is up in the air amid the star's potential free agency. George has a $48.8 million player option for the 2024-25 season. He could decline that to become an unrestricted free agent. George has until Sunday to decide his offseason prospects.

According to NBA insider Keith Pompey, the Clippers are willing to offer George a similar deal to what they signed Kawhi Leonard to last summer, a three-year $152.3 million contract. However, that doesn't meet George's criteria for a four-year deal.

[Pompey] The Clippers can offer Paul George a four-year, $221 million deal but haven't been willing to offer more than the three years, $152.3 million they gave Kawhi Leonard. The problem is George wants a four-year deal. byu/Pyromania1983 innba
The Clippers could sign him to a $221 million contract for that span. The All-Star forward, 34, could potentially sign the last max deal of his career this offseason. Hence, it isn't surprising that he wants the best deal he can secure, especially with the injuries he has had over the past few years.

If not the Clippers, George could secure that deal elsewhere, with teams like the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers rumored to be interested in the veteran forward. They have the cap space to sign Paul George to a max contract as an unrestricted free agent.

Sixers have potential framework ready to acquire Paul George from Clippers

The Philadelphia 76ers could trade for Paul George or sign him in free agency. Their former seems viable in the form of a sign and trade. Per Keith Pompey, the Sixers could draw up a package with Tobias Harris and their No. 16 pick in the 2024 draft. He reported that the Clippers have some interest in reuniting with Harris, who played for them before the Paul George-Kawhi Leonard era began.

The Sixers will remain willing to go after George should he become an unrestricted free agent. He could be an ideal fit next to younger stars like Tyrese Maxey and 2023 league MVP Joel Embiid. George won't have to carry the burden as much as with the Clippers as a #2 option in Philadelphia.

It's an ideal scenario for him to preserve himself throughout a season and stay in top shape come playoff time. The Eastern Conference is relatively the easier path to a finals appearance. George is yet to get past the conference finals stage in his career.

Paul George is coming off one of his most durable seasons, averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 47/43/91 splits in 74 games, the most he has played in his Clipeprs stint.

