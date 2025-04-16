Clippers owner Steve Ballmer sends open letter for Trump aide Linda McMahon to stop cuts in education

Steve Ballmer has his hands full as the Los Angeles Clippers prepare for their first round matchup against the Devner Nuggets. However the Clippers owner took the time to send a message to Education Secretary Linda McMahon regarding the Trump Administration's efforts to cut education research.

Ad

At the direction of Donald Trump, McMahon has made severe cuts to the resources and manpower dedicated to education, reducing one agency from 100 to three employees, according to Front Office Sports. When Trump began his second term at the beginning of the year, one of his main goals was to shrink the Department of Education as much as possible.

Steve Ballmer sent out his letter to McMahon right after the Clipper secured the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a win over the Golden State Warriors on the last day of the regular season on April 13th. In the letter, Ballmer stressed the importance of collecting education statistics to make informed decisions, critiquing McMahon's willingness to go back on what she said was important.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"“When Secretary McMahon was sworn in to lead the Department of Education, she outlined a goal to ‘send education back to the states and empower all parents to choose an excellent education for their children,’” Ballmer said in his letter. “Without passing judgement on any administration’s education policy, there is a key component that states, school districts, and parents need to make those fundamental decisions: data.”

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Steve Ballmer has been one of many major figures who have questioned the goals of the Trump Administration when it comes to their desire to get rid of the Department of Education. The Los Angeles Clippers owner has gone as far as to say that without the government's willingness to gather this data, Americans will become misinformed about the state of education in the country.

Steve Ballmer has spent millions developing a site that monitors government data

Since launching it in 2017, Steve Ballmer has spent $10 million into a non-profit called USAFacts. The site is dedicated to provide users with reports on U.S. government data with the goal of keeping people informed withoutany outside influence.

Ad

“We don't make predictions and we don’t speculate on causes,” Ballmer said about the non-profit. “We focus on providing Americans with clear, nonbiased numbers.”

Steve Ballmer's company is one of many that have been introduced over the past few years with the goal of reporting accurate information about government data. His efforts are purely informative and is meant to keep people informed, regardless of where the government decides to focus their energy.

Steve Ballmer is widely known as one of the more energetic owners in the NBA, but this move shows his commitment to causes outside the world of basketball. While he will be focused on the Clippers' postseason run, his efforts to keep McMahon and other Trump officials responsible are far from over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More