Clippers passed massive haul including Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kumimga for Paul George: Report 

Before he declined his player option, rumors swirled that the LA Clippers might try and move Paul George in a sign-and-trade. Recent developments indicate the front office turned down a massive haul from one Western Conference team.

Over the past week or so, the Golden State Warriors have been the newest team tied to George. With Klay Thompson expected to depart in free agency, the front office is exploring options to put star-level talent around Steph Curry.

Since George declined his player option, a move to the Warriors is highly unlikely now. That said, Tim Kawakami reported on the massive haul Golden State offered the Clippers for their star wing.

"Any possible PG13 trade between the Warriors and Clippers was always going to be complicated, but Warriors executives thought they’d solved the puzzle.

From what I’ve heard, some combination (but definitely not all) of Wiggins, CP3, Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody plus one future first-round pick were put into discussions with the Clippers."

After turning down this sizable offer from the Warriors, LA could now possibly end up losing George for nothing in free agency. This would be a bad look for the franchise given how much they gave the OKC Thunder in 2019 to acquire him.

Now all the front office can do is try to retain the nine-time All-Star in the open market.

LA Clippers are still in the mix for Paul George

Even though Paul George has declined his player option, it does not mean his time with the LA Clippers is over. There is still a chance he returns to the team with a new contract.

On Saturday night, Shams Charania reported on LA still being in the mix for the two-way wing. He plans to meet with them, along with the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic at the start of free agency.

Heading into free agency, LA has a tall task at hand in regards to retaining George. The Sixers are in a position to offer him a max contract and give him an opportunity to compete for a championship. Alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia would have one of the league's top trios.

The Magic also have the financial flexibility to offer George a sizable contract. They are not a contender at the moment, but bringing in a star of his caliber would be a big step forward in the right direction.

Orlando is also interesting because of their long-term potential. With players like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner just hitting their stride, it is a destination where George could age gracefully.

With George reportedly having a meeting with the Clippers, they can't be ruled out just yet. Only time will tell if they'll offer him the contract he desires or if he'll seek out a change of scenery.