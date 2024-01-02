Clippers’ Paul George rings in the New Year with $1,690 Amiri overshirt before tip-off against Miami Heat

On New Year's Day, Paul George and the LA Clippers found themselves matched up against the Miami Heat. With it being the first game of the new year, the All-Star forward decided to show up in style.

In today's NBA, most stars are known to show up in some impressive outfits. That was certainly the case here for George. He was seen sporting an Amiri overshirt that costs nearly $1,700.

During his 14 years in the NBA, Paul George has done well for himself financially. Right now, his career earnings sit at just over $300 million. The eight-time All-Star is also one of the highest-paid players on the LA Clippers roster.

In December of 2020, George inked a max extension with the Clippers. He is owed $45.6 million this season, and has a $48.7 million player option for next year.

George has played in 30 games so far this season and is averaging 22.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

How did Paul George and the LA Clippers perform against the Miami Heat?

Paul George rolled up to Crypto.com Arena and made a statement with his outfit. He then went on to follow it up with an impressive showing on the court as he helped lead the charge for the LA Clippers, who kicked off 2024 with a win.

In the end, the Clippers beat the Miami Heat by a final score of 121-104. George had a strong all-around performance, notching 23 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

The main story in this matchup was the return of Kawhi Leonard. He had missed the previous four games, but still managed not to miss a beat. Leonard led the Clippers in scoring with 24 points to go along with six rebounds and four steals.

With Jimmy Butler out of action, it was on Bam Adebayo to lead the Heat in LA. He finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and four assists, but it was not enough to pick up a win over the stacked Clippers roster.

When LA first traded for James Harden, the new-look squad struggled to find its footing. However, that is no longer the case. They've completely turned things around in recent weeks, and how shot up in the standings as a result.

The Clippers are now 8-2 in their last 10 games and sit at 20-12 on the year. They are in fourth place in the Western Conference and are only four games behind the first-placed Minnesota Timberwolves.