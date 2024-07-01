Clippers to rival Lakers in Klay Thompson free agency sweepstakes: Report

Klay Thompson, the five-time NBA All-Star and three-time champion with the Golden State Warriors, is preparing to meet with various teams. The LA Clippers are reportedly poised to compete with the LA Lakers for the swingman, who has entered free agency for the first time.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported as free agency opened that Klay Thompson plans to hold discussions with the Lakers, Clippers, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers to explore the possibility of joining them.

In a separate report, Jake Fischer reported that Thompson might be open to joining either LA team on a mid-level contract.

"It’s shaping to be a fascinating mid-level market, especially with word circulating among league personnel that Thompson could be willing to take that amount in order to join the Lakers or Clippers," Fischer said.

Of the four teams Thompson is in talks with, the Mavericks can offer the largest contract, as Bobby Marks pointed out, thanks to a $16.1 million trade exception from the Tim Hardaway Jr. trade. The 76ers could have $14 million available if they secure Paul George.

LeBron James has indicated his willingness to take a pay cut on his new contract to help the Lakers create a full mid-level exception of around $12.9 million per year for Thompson. The Clippers can also offer a similar amount.

The Lakers might also consider a sign-and-trade deal with the Warriors to acquire Thompson. Klay has a history with the Lakers as his dad, Mychal, is a former Laker and current radio broadcaster for the team.

LeBron James reportedly called Klay Thompson as free agency began

Wojnarowski reported on SportsCenter that James contacted Thompson at the onset of free agency on Sunday afternoon, although a decision from Thompson may not be imminent:

"I’m told LeBron James called Klay Thompson right when free agency opened…These conversations, this negotiation will go into tomorrow. There probably will not be a resolution tonight," Wojnarowski said.

Klay Thompson has played 11 seasons with the Warriors, averaging 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He has been selected for five All-Star games and has won four NBA championships.

Throughout his career, he has maintained a 3-point shooting percentage of 41.3%. However, his 38.7% 3-point shooting percentage in the 2023-24 season was the second-lowest of his career. It was one of the only two seasons he shot below 40% from beyond the arc.

He shot 43.2% from the field in 2023-24, which ranks among the bottom three seasons of his career. Despite these challenges, he achieved a career-best free-throw shooting percentage of 92.7% this past season.

