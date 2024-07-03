"Clippers didn't want to play ball" - Draymond Green reveals how Paul George trade to Warriors was thwarted by team's self-interest 

The Golden State Warriors reportedly made a strong push to land star wing Paul George before he joined the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. However, according to Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green, the LA Clippers weren't serious about trading him to Golden State.

The Warriors were widely rumored to be one of George's primary suitors ahead of free agency. The nine-time All-Star had a Saturday deadline to exercise or decline next season's $48.8 million player option. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne's Tuesday report, the franchise made a "spirited effort" to acquire him before his decision.

Shelburne added that George "entertained" joining Golden State, giving the Clippers "a chance" to secure a return for him before potentially losing him in free agency. The Warriors reportedly offered "multiple combinations of expiring contracts, young players and an unprotected 2027 first-round pick."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, per Shelburne, the two sides failed to reach an agreement after LA insisted on receiving standout third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga. Golden State reportedly "resisted," citing Kuminga's "importance to [its] future."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

George ultimately declined his player option and agreed to a four-year, $212 million maximum contract with the Sixers early Monday. Thus, he departed LA without the franchise netting any value in return.

A day later, Green called out the Clippers on his podcast "The Draymond Green Show," for unnecessarily thwarting their trade talks with the Warriors.

"Paul George was gonna come to the Warriors, and we wanted Paul George to come to the Warriors," Green said. "For us to get Paul George, it would have taken a sign-and-trade, and the Clippers didn’t really want to play ball. [They] didn’t really want to help him get to where he wanted to go. So, in turn, they get nothing back."

Expand Tweet

Landing George would have given Golden State a bona fide No. 2 scoring option alongside superstar point guard Steph Curry. It also likely would have elevated the organization back into the Western Conference playoff picture following this past season's 10th-place (46-36) finish.

Instead, the Warriors missed out on this summer's biggest prize, later pivoting to sign role players De'Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson.

Draymond Green somewhat understood Clippers' reluctance to trade Paul George to division rival

Draymond Green may not have agreed with LA's decision to nix its Paul George trade talks with Golden State. However, according to the four-time NBA champion, he somewhat understood the franchise's decision to avoid trading with a division rival.

"I kind of understand it," Green said Tuesday. "I suppose you don't want him in the same division as you 'cause you may know how that looks if he comes with us."

While the Clippers didn't help strengthen the Warriors, they lost their second-leading scorer (22.6 points per game) for nothing. Thus, they appear poised to take a step back next season following their fourth-place (51-31) West finish.

So, LA and Golden State are both seemingly unlikely to secure next season's Pacific Division crown.

Also Read: Steve Ballmer overtakes Bill Gates with $165 billion net worth after refusing to sign Paul George for $200 million max deal

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback