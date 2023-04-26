"Closed out the game unlike someone" - Denver Nuggets fans are going nuts after Nikola Jokic comes up clutch and seals the series

Nikola Jokic carried the Denver Nuggets down the stretch against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

“The Joker’s” and-1 basket against Karl-Anthony Towns with 28.1 seconds left in the game pushed Denver’s lead to 108-104. Jokic completed the play by making the ensuing free throw.

Nuggets fans lauded the reigning MVP for his clutch performance:

"closed out the game unlike someone"

“HollyWoodX” @ImHollyWoodX @BleacherReport Bring my guy the suns already. Nuggets in 7. @BleacherReport Bring my guy the suns already. Nuggets in 7.

Td @Td00392420 @AltitudeTV @katywinge @nuggets He is the only reason I pay attention to this awful league. There is nobody like him bc and there will never be again. @AltitudeTV @katywinge @nuggets He is the only reason I pay attention to this awful league. There is nobody like him bc and there will never be again.

Nikola Jokic had a horrible start to Game 5. He went just 2-8 from the field and finished 8-29 for the night. However, when it mattered most, he delivered once again for the Denver Nuggets. Jokic scored eight crucial points in the last two minutes of the game to lead his team into the second round of the playoffs.

"The Joker" played a game-high 42 minutes and tallied 28 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists.

Jokic averaged 57.1% from the field, including 57.1% from behind the arc heading into Game 5. His terrible shooting night was an anomaly. His misses, however, emboldened the desperate Minnesota Timberwolves, who built an early 25-12 lead.

The back-to-back MVP, knowing his offense was off earlier in the game, made a huge impact on the boards. He grabbed nine offensive rebounds, while the entire Timberwolves team only had eight.

Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for five on the offensive glass for Minnesota to underline Jokic's herculean effort on that end.

Nikola Jokic's value to the Denver Nuggets isn't limited to what he can do on the offensive end. He's a smart reader of defenses with elite passing skills. More importantly, he's a willing passer who enjoys his teammates' success as much as his accomplishments.

The Nuggets were one of the best teams to close out games in the regular-season. Jokic was a big part of that due to his ability to score and make plays for his team.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will take on the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the playoffs

The Denver Nuggets will host Game 1 of their second-round series against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games. The Phoenix Suns also ended the undermanned LA Clippers' season via the same number of games.

Denver and Phoenix will now meet in a mouthwatering clash in the semifinals of the Western Conference playoffs. Game 1 is on Saturday in Denver.

The Nuggets may be the top seed in their conference, but the Suns are arguably the best team heading into the postseason. Phoenix lost just one game every time Kevin Durant played. The Suns' loss in Game 1 against the LA Clippers was their only defeat with KD in the lineup.

Devin Booker has been playing out of his mind in the playoffs. He averaged 37.2 points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.0 blocks versus the Clippers.

Jamal Murray will have to sustain his solid form to back up Nikola Jokic as they tangle with the Suns starting Saturday.

